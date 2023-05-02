Read more about The Georgia Parole Board does not ask for money as a condition to release offenders

Scam targets families of inmates

ATLANTA - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is alerting the public of a scam by which an offender’s family is contacted and requested to pay a fee so the offender can be released.

“The Georgia Parole Board neither requires a fee nor will ever ask for money to consider an offender for parole or set a release date,” says Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.

Specifically, citizens are being contacted and in some variation they are told a sum of money needs to be transferred in order for the offender to be released. In most cases, those attempting to defraud explain that the offender needs an electronic monitor and that has to be paid for prior to the offender being released.

“These scammers can be very convincing and may identify themselves as parole officers or parole officials and they may have information about the offender such as sentencing information, dates, etc. This is an attempt to add credibility to their scheme,” says Chris Barnett, the Executive Director of the Georgia Parole Board.

The Parole Board is currently working with and providing information to other agencies and law enforcement in order to stop the fraudulent practice.

If you are contacted and believe it is an attempt at fraud, contact local law enforcement and report it. Also contact the Board at [email protected]. The Board will provide the current parole status of the offender.

If you've lost money in a scam: https://consumer.georgia.gov/scams-what-do-if-youve-lost-money-scam.

For more information, contact Steve Hayes at 404-657-9450 or [email protected]. Learn more about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles at pap.georgia.gov.