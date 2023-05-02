KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), will announce its financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Brent Bruun, CEO and Mr. Roger Kuebel, CFO.



A live broadcast of the call will be available online at investors.kvh.com. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website for at least two weeks. To listen to the replay, visit investors.kvh.com starting three hours following the conclusion of the call. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to IR@kvh.com.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. Founded in 1982, the company has more than a dozen offices around the globe with research, development, and manufacturing operations based in Middletown, RI.

