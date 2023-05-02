Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.64; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

/EIN News/ -- Manhattan, KS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.64 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.23 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $3.4 million, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the return on average assets was 0.90%, the return on average equity was 12.04%, and the efficiency ratio was 70.1%.



In making this announcement, Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “We are pleased with our first quarter results, which included continued solid loan growth, lower expenses, and good credit quality. Compared to the fourth quarter 2022, total gross loans increased by $19.6 million, or 9.4% on an annualized basis. Deposits decreased $6.6 million, or 2.1%, during the first quarter of 2023 as expected mainly due to a seasonal decline in public fund deposit balances. We experienced very little deposit runoff in the wake of the bank closures in March and we are very confident in the strength of our deposit base and our overall liquidity. Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 26.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 but declined $939,000, or 7.9%, from the prior quarter as rising interest rates impacted our funding costs. Net interest margin increased to 3.31% during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 2.99% in the first quarter of last year but declined from 3.53% in the prior quarter. Non-interest income declined 1.9% compared to the same period last year due to lower gains on sales of residential mortgage loans but increased $683,000 from the prior quarter as a result of investment securities losses of $750,000 taken in the fourth quarter 2022. This quarter non-interest expense declined $3.6 million from the prior quarter mainly due to lower expenses overall and acquisition costs of $3.0 million in the prior quarter that did not reoccur in the first quarter 2023. “

Mr. Scheopner continued, “Credit quality remains very strong as non-accrual loans and delinquencies continue to remain low. Landmark recorded net loan charge-offs of $47,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to net loan recoveries of $82,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and net loan charge-offs of $67,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-accrual loans totaled $3.3 million or 0.38% of gross loans at March 31, 2023 and have declined $1.4 million over the last twelve months. Also, the balance of loans past due 30 to 89 days remained low. The allowance for loan losses totaled $10.3 million at March 31, 2023, or 1.18% of period end gross loans. The adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), commonly referred to as “CECL,” on January 1, 2023, resulted in an increase of $1.5 million in our allowance for credit losses. Our equity to assets ratio totaled 7.74% while loans to deposits totaled 66.4%.”

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $1.5 billion, total gross loans were $869.8 million and total deposits were $1.3 billion.

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid May 31, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 507849. A replay of the call will be available through June 2, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 453843.

SUMMARY OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $10.9 million representing a decrease of $939,000 compared to the previous quarter. This decrease in net interest income was due mainly to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds but offset mainly by growth in interest income on loans. The net interest margin totaled 3.31% during the first quarter compared to 3.53% in the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $275,000, or 2.5%, to $11.4 million due to both higher rates and balances while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 14 basis points to 5.43%. Interest income on investment securities grew to $3.1 million on slightly lower average balances but higher rates. The average tax-equivalent yield on investment securities totaled 2.68% this quarter compared to 2.56% in the prior quarter.

Interest expense on deposits increased $1.1 million in the first quarter 2023 mainly due to higher rates and average balances on interest-bearing deposits. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased this quarter to 1.18% compared to 0.68% in the prior quarter. Interest expense on total borrowed funds grew to $1.1 million as the average rate paid increased 99 basis points to 4.69%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $68,000, or 1.9%, compared to the same period last year and an increase of $683,000, or 24.3%, from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decline of $212,000 in gains on sales of one-to-four family residential real estate loans as higher interest rates and low housing inventories reduced originations of these fixed rate loans compared to the same quarter last year. Fees and service charges increased $170,000, or 7.8%, over the same period last year mainly due to increased deposit-related income. A loss of $750,000 was recorded in the fourth of 2022 on the sale of certain low yielding investment securities in our portfolio while there were no security gains or losses in the first quarter of 2023 or 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

During the first quarter of 2023, non-interest expense totaled $10.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 17.0%, over the same period in 2022 but a decrease of $3.6 million, or 25.9%, compared to the prior quarter. Compared to the same period last year, higher costs this year for compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing and other non-interest expenses were primarily due to higher operating costs associated with the Freedom Bank acquisition, while amortization expense increased $145,000 this quarter due to the core deposit intangible recorded for this acquisition. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to acquisition costs of $3.0 million which did not reoccur. Also, during the fourth quarter of 2022, a one-time valuation allowance of $354,000 was recorded on certain real estate owned and included in other non-interest expense.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $693,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to income tax expense of $737,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and an income tax benefit of $466,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate decreased to 17.1% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 19.0% in the first quarter of 2022 and (62.5%) in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 included the recognition of $465,000 of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate in the period.

Liquidity Highlights

In addition to local retail, commercial and public fund deposits, the Company has access to multiple sources of brokered deposits that can be utilized for liquidity. Landmark also has diverse sources of liquidity available through both secured and unsecured borrowing lines of credit. At March 31, 2023, Landmark had collateral pledged to the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) that would allow for an additional $151.1 million of FHLB borrowings. Additionally, investment securities were pledged to the Federal Reserve discount window that creates a borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $64.6 million. Landmark also had various other federal funds agreements, both secured and unsecured, with correspondent banks totaling approximately $30.0 million in available credit at March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, Landmark had unpledged available-for-sale investment securities with a fair value of $71.8 million as well as approximately $111.9 million of pledged investment securities in excess of required levels. The average life of the Company’s investment portfolio is approximately 4.2 years and is projected to generate cash flow of $72.9 million over the next 12 months.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2023, gross loans totaled $869.8 million, an increase of $19.6 million, or 9.4% annualized since December 31, 2022. During the quarter, loan growth was comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $12.8 million), residential real estate (growth of $9.1 million), consumer (growth of $2.2 million) and construction and land loans (growth of $0.4 million). Investment securities increased $863,000, during the first quarter of 2023, while gross unrealized net losses on these investment securities decreased from $33.2 million at December 31, 2022 to $26.5 million at March 31, 2023. Deposit balances decreased $6.6 million, or 2.1% on an annualized basis, to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits was mainly driven by seasonal decline in public fund deposit accounts. Growth in non-interest demand (growth of $11.8 million) and certificate of deposit accounts (growth of $20.9 million) this quarter was mainly offset by lower money market and interest checking accounts. Average borrowings, including Federal Home Loan Bank debt and repurchase agreements declined $2.6 million this quarter. At March 31, 2023, the loan to deposits ratio was 66.4% compared to 64.7% in the prior quarter and 54.9% in the same period last year.

Total deposits include uninsured deposits of $224.7 million and $192.9 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. This represents less than 18% of our total deposits at March 31, 2023 and compares favorably with other similar community banking organizations. Over 99% of Landmark’s total deposits were considered core deposits at March 31, 2023. These deposit balances are from retail, commercial and public fund customers located in the markets where the Company has bank branch locations.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $117.7 million (book value of $22.58 per share) as of March 31, 2023, from $111.4 million (book value of $21.38 per share) as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to a decrease in other comprehensive losses during the first quarter of 2023 related to the decline in the unrealized losses on investment securities mentioned above but offset by the after-tax CECL adjustment of $1.2 million. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 7.74% on March 31, 2023, from 7.41% on December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $10.3 million, or 1.18% of total gross loans on March 31, 2023, compared to $8.8 million, or 1.03% of total gross loans on December 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase related to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $47,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $67,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 and net loan recoveries of $82,000 during the same quarter last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.02% in the first quarter of 2023, (0.05%) in the first quarter of last year and 0.03% in the prior quarter. A provision for credit losses of $49,000 was made in the first quarter of 2023 related to unfunded loan commitments and held-to-maturity investments securities. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 while a credit provision of $500,000 was recorded in the first quarter 2022.

Non-performing loans totaled $3.3 million, or 0.38% of gross loans, while loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $1.5 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2023. Real estate owned totaled $0.9 million at March 31, 2023.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 31 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park (2), Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contacts: Michael E. Scheopner President and Chief Executive Officer Mark A. Herpich Chief Financial Officer (785) 565-2000



Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (x) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,764 $ 23,156 $ 49,234 $ 30,413 $ 106,319 $ 189,213 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 8,586 9,084 8,844 8,360 6,381 7,378 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value: U.S. treasury securities 121,759 123,111 127,445 135,459 119,882 42,675 U.S. federal agency obligations 1,993 1,988 4,979 14,931 17,013 17,195 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 128,281 127,262 128,392 134,994 130,915 137,984 Municipal obligations, taxable 73,468 67,244 61,959 49,356 45,586 40,046 Agency mortgage-backed securities 164,669 169,701 161,331 151,893 153,587 142,817 Total investment securities available-for-sale 490,170 489,306 484,106 486,633 466,983 380,717 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,467 3,524 - - - - Bank stocks, at cost 6,876 5,470 6,641 2,881 2,856 2,905 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 246,079 236,982 205,466 192,517 169,514 166,081 Construction and land 23,137 22,725 18,119 23,092 25,408 27,644 Commercial real estate 316,900 304,074 228,669 209,879 196,736 198,472 Commercial 172,331 173,415 144,582 137,929 127,226 132,154 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 21 21 410 652 5,218 17,179 Agriculture 80,499 84,283 86,114 78,240 82,484 94,267 Municipal 2,004 2,026 2,036 2,076 2,212 2,050 Consumer 28,835 26,664 25,911 25,531 24,751 24,541 Total gross loans 869,806 850,190 711,307 669,916 633,549 662,388 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process 2 (250 ) (311 ) 229 (43 ) (380 ) Allowance for credit losses (10,267 ) (8,791 ) (8,858 ) (8,315 ) (8,357 ) (8,775 ) Loans, net 859,541 841,149 702,138 661,830 625,149 653,233 Loans held for sale 1,839 2,488 2,741 6,264 5,424 4,795 Bank owned life insurance 37,541 37,323 32,672 32,483 32,293 32,106 Premises and equipment, net 24,241 24,327 20,628 20,679 20,919 20,803 Goodwill 32,199 32,199 17,532 17,532 17,532 17,532 Other intangible assets, net 3,809 4,006 36 52 67 84 Mortgage servicing rights 3,652 3,813 3,980 4,025 4,128 4,193 Real estate owned, net 934 934 1,288 1,288 1,288 2,551 Other assets 24,198 26,088 25,456 19,911 17,095 13,458 Total assets $ 1,520,817 $ 1,502,867 $ 1,355,296 $ 1,292,351 $ 1,306,434 $ 1,328,968 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 421,971 410,142 347,942 343,107 350,342 350,005 Money market and checking 588,366 626,659 504,973 520,056 517,936 536,868 Savings 169,504 170,570 170,988 170,419 167,823 155,501 Certificates of deposit 114,189 93,278 93,234 97,885 103,464 106,107 Total deposits 1,294,030 1,300,649 1,117,137 1,131,467 1,139,565 1,148,481 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 37,804 8,200 74,900 - - - Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Other borrowings 28,750 38,402 16,349 6,223 7,004 7,403 Accrued interest and other liabilities 20,864 22,532 19,775 15,708 14,701 15,790 Total liabilities 1,403,099 1,391,434 1,249,812 1,175,049 1,182,921 1,193,325 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 52 52 50 50 50 50 Additional paid-in capital 84,413 84,273 79,329 79,284 79,206 79,120 Retained earnings 53,231 52,174 58,114 56,662 54,677 52,593 Treasury stock, at cost - - (1,040 ) (538 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (19,978 ) (25,066 ) (30,969 ) (18,156 ) (10,420 ) 3,880 Total stockholders’ equity 117,718 111,433 105,484 117,302 123,513 135,643 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,520,817 $ 1,502,867 $ 1,355,296 $ 1,292,351 $ 1,306,434 $ 1,328,968



LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 11,376 $ 11,101 $ 7,191 Investment securities: Taxable 2,317 2,267 991 Tax-exempt 786 786 722 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 98 89 62 Total interest income 14,577 14,243 8,966 Interest expense: Deposits 2,539 1,452 195 Borrowed funds 1,091 905 126 Total interest expense 3,630 2,357 321 Net interest income 10,947 11,886 8,645 Provision for credit losses 49 - (500 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,898 11,886 9,145 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,358 2,572 2,188 Gains on sales of loans, net 693 417 905 Bank owned life insurance 218 214 187 (Losses) gains on sales of investment securities, net - (750 ) - Other 226 359 283 Total non-interest income 3,495 2,812 3,563 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,542 5,626 4,775 Occupancy and equipment 1,369 1,373 1,233 Data processing 589 495 340 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 461 481 316 Professional fees 491 554 451 Acquisition costs - 3,043 - Other 1,891 2,380 1,723 Total non-interest expense 10,343 13,952 8,838 Earnings before income taxes 4,050 746 3,870 Income tax expense 693 (466 ) 737 Net earnings $ 3,357 $ 1,212 $ 3,133 Net earnings per share (1) Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.23 $ 0.60 Diluted 0.64 0.23 0.59 Dividends per share (1) 0.21 0.20 0.20 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 5,215,575 5,213,232 5,247,332 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 5,213,125 5,214,698 5,247,332 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 5,220,688 5,228,490 5,267,908 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 11,144 $ 12,089 $ 8,840





(1 ) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended March 31, 2022 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2022.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

As of or for the (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) three months ended, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.90 % 0.32 % 0.97 % Return on average equity (1) 12.04 % 4.50 % 9.59 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.31 % 3.53 % 2.99 % Effective tax rate 17.1 % -62.5 % 19.0 % Efficiency ratio (3) 70.1 % 66.8 % 71.9 % Non-interest income to total income (3) 24.2 % 23.1 % 28.5 % Average balances: Investment securities $ 499,538 $ 504,495 $ 421,996 Loans 850,331 832,285 636,032 Assets 1,511,077 1,507,454 1,305,813 Interest-bearing deposits 872,900 850,041 792,354 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 66,868 65,521 21,651 Repurchase agreements 27,548 31,533 6,825 Stockholders’ equity $ 113,115 $ 106,782 132,429 Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1): Investment securities 2.68 % 2.56 % 1.83 % Loans 5.43 % 5.29 % 4.59 % Total interest-bearing assets 4.39 % 4.22 % 3.10 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.18 % 0.68 % 0.10 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 5.65 % 4.83 % 2.30 % Repurchase agreements 2.36 % 1.36 % 0.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.52 % 0.99 % 0.16 % Capital ratios: Equity to total assets 7.74 % 7.41 % 9.45 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 5.50 % 5.13 % 8.22 % Book value per share $ 22.58 $ 21.38 $ 23.54 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 15.67 $ 14.43 $ 20.18 Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans): Beginning balance $ 8,791 $ 8,858 $ 8,775 Adoption of CECL 1,523 - - Charge-offs (108 ) (101 ) (53 ) Recoveries 61 34 135 Provision for credit losses - - (500 ) Ending balance $ 10,267 $ 8,791 $ 8,357 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans $ 3,311 $ 3,326 $ 4,676 Accruing loans over 90 days past due - - - Real estate owned 934 934 1,288 Total non-performing assets $ 4,245 $ 4,260 $ 5,964 Loans 30-89 days delinquent $ 1,490 $ 738 $ 846 Other ratios: Loans to deposits 66.42 % 64.67 % 54.86 % Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.13 % Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.74 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.46 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding 1.18 % 1.03 % 1.32 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding excluding PPP loans 1.18 % 1.03 % 1.33 % Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 310.09 % 264.31 % 178.72 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.02 % 0.03 % -0.05 %





(1 ) Information is annualized. (2 ) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate. (3 ) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)