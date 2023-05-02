NKGen Biotech to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (“NKGen”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK Natural Killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced an upcoming presentation on its NK cell therapy (SNK01) at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, which will take place in Los Angeles, California from May 16 - 20, 2023.



Presentation Details

Presentation Title: SNK01 Autologous Enhanced Natural Killer Cells and an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Control Tumor Growth in Rare Chemotherapy-Resistant Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcomas

Presenting Author: Erlinda M. Gordon, M.D.

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Date & Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: 1136



Dr. Gordon will present data from three rare cases of chemotherapy-resistant advanced soft tissue sarcomas (STS) which achieved durable partial responses and disease control with SNK01 plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor. NKGen believes the data from these three cases support the potential combination of SNK01 and an immune checkpoint inhibitor in controlling tumor growth with manageable toxicity.

Full abstracts are available on the ASGCT conference website https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

