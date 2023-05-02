Submit Release
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Financial Results Q1’23  
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (40,589 )  
Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.39 )  
Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.40 )  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 21,896    
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2)                         $           30,122    

_______________________________

(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments
     

First Quarter 2023 Dividends

On May 2, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, payable on May 26, 2023 to the holders of record on May 15, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • Transtar’s first quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $17.2 million, up from $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by growth in both carload volumes and average rate per carload
  • Jefferson Terminal commenced service under the previously announced Exxon marine contract
  • Repauno Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.9 million for the first quarter primarily attributable to costs incurred to prepare for a new multi-year tolling contract which commenced on April 1, 2023
  • Long Ridge returned to normal operations in early January following fourth quarter 2022 power plant outage

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI76e04d920aa34a3db8931a5a75020dc8. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended March 31,
     2023     2022 
Revenues        
Total revenues   $ 76,494     $ 46,148  
         
Expenses        
Operating expenses     65,162       38,068  
General and administrative     3,201       2,430  
Acquisition and transaction expenses     269       4,236  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate     2,982       4,161  
Depreciation and amortization     20,135       16,996  
Asset impairment     141        
Total expenses     91,890       65,891  
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities     4,366       (22,043 )
Loss on sale of assets, net     (124 )      
Interest expense     (23,250 )     (6,459 )
Other income (expense)     221       (459 )
Total other expense     (18,787 )     (28,961 )
Loss before income taxes     (34,183 )     (48,704 )
Provision for income taxes     1,729       1,584  
Net loss     (35,912 )     (50,288 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries     (9,893 )     (7,466 )
Less: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock     14,570        
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent   $         (40,589 )   $         (42,822 )
         
Loss per share:        
Basic   $         (0.39 )   $         (0.43 )
Diluted   $         (0.40 )   $         (0.43 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic     102,787,640       99,387,467  
Diluted     102,787,640       99,387,467  
                 

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (Unaudited)    
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 39,963     $ 36,486  
Restricted cash     68,470       113,156  
Accounts receivable, net     71,798       60,807  
Other current assets     58,820       67,355  
Total current assets     239,051       277,804  
Leasing equipment, net     34,631       34,907  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     70,163       71,015  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     1,685,242       1,673,808  
Investments     72,320       73,589  
Intangible assets, net     58,309       60,195  
Goodwill     260,252       260,252  
Other assets     27,094       26,829  
Total assets   $ 2,447,062     $ 2,478,399  
         
Liabilities        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 132,654     $ 136,048  
Operating lease liabilities     7,124       7,045  
Other current liabilities     14,905       16,488  
Total current liabilities     154,683       159,581  
Debt, net     1,274,149       1,230,157  
Operating lease liabilities     62,644       63,147  
Other liabilities     156,001       236,130  
Total liabilities     1,647,477       1,689,015  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)     279,160       264,590  
         
Equity        
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)     994       994  
Additional paid in capital     892,992       911,599  
Accumulated deficit     (86,856 )     (60,837 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (247,293 )     (300,133 )
Stockholders' equity     559,837       551,623  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries     (39,412 )     (26,829 )
Total equity     520,425       524,794  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity   $ 2,447,062     $ 2,478,399  
 

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2023     2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (35,912 )   $ (50,288 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities   (4,366 )     22,043  
Loss on sale of assets, net   124        
Equity-based compensation   895       709  
Depreciation and amortization   20,135       16,996  
Asset impairment   141        
Change in deferred income taxes   1,547       1,512  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative   1,125       766  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   1,429       841  
Amortization of bond discount   1,045        
(Benefit from) provision for credit losses   (165 )     25  
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   (10,825 )     13,744  
Other assets   8,140       (2,315 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,812       (19,488 )
Management fees payable to affiliate   4,888        
Other liabilities   (2,157 )     1,306  
Net cash used in operating activities   (12,144 )     (14,149 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (2,126 )     (1,637 )
Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary   (4,448 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (39,861 )     (51,728 )
Investment in promissory notes and loans   (20,500 )      
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   93       2,092  
Net cash used in investing activities   (66,842 )     (51,273 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt   41,600       9,450  
Payment of deferred financing costs   (649 )     (277 )
Cash dividends - common stock   (3,084 )      
Net transfers from Former Parent, net         34,270  
Settlement of equity-based compensation   (90 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities   37,777       43,443  
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (41,209 )     (21,979 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   149,642       301,855  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 108,433     $ 279,876  

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders or Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)  2023     2022 
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (40,589 )   $ (42,822 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   1,729       1,584  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   895       709  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   269       4,236  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations          
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments   1,125       766  
Add: Asset impairment charges   141        
Add: Incentive allocations          
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense   20,135       16,996  
Add: Interest expense   23,250       6,459  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)   8,190       5,407  
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock   14,570        
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   480        
Add: Other non-recurring items (2)   1,288        
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   (4,366 )     22,043  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)   (5,221 )     (3,816 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 21,896     $ 11,562  

__________________________________________________

(1)   Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net income (loss) of $4,318 and $(22,088), (ii) interest expense of $8,032 and $6,463, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,666 and $6,284, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $20 and $3, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(9,847) and $14,615, (vi) equity-based compensation of $1 and $98 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $32, respectively.
(2)   Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: subsidiary severance expense of $1,288.
(3)   Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $110 and $127, (ii) provision for income taxes of $53 and $15, (iii) interest expense of $1,857 and $1,384, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,136 and $2,263, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61 and $27, (vi) other non-recurring items of $3 and $— and (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $—, respectively.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson
Terminal		   Repauno   Power and
Gas		   Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 8,098     $ (9,162 )   $ (8,831 )   $ 8,542     $ (1,353 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   598       198       114             910  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   325       444       126             895  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   183                   22       205  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                            
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments               1,125             1,125  
Add: Asset impairment charges   141                         141  
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense   5,101       11,869       2,245             19,215  
Add: Interest expense   955       7,884       588       2       9,429  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)                     10,509       10,509  
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   480                         480  
Add: Other non-recurring items (2)   1,288                         1,288  
Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities                     (7,761 )     (7,761 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)   (18 )     (4,715 )     (228 )           (4,961 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,151     $ 6,518     $ (4,861 )   $ 11,314     $ 30,122  

________________________________________________________

(1)   Power and Gas:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) net income (loss) of $7,761, (ii) interest expense of $7,234, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,340, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $20, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(9,847), and (vi) equity-based compensation of $1.
(2)   Railroad:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: subsidiary severance expense of $1,288.
(3)   Railroad:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1, (ii) provision for income taxes of $1, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $10, (iv) interest expense of $2, (v) other non-recurring items of $3 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1.
    Jefferson:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $102, (ii) provision for income taxes of $46, (iii) interest expense of $1,823 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,744.
    Repauno:
    Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $7, (ii) interest expense of $32, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $122, (iv) provision for income taxes of $6, and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61.

Primary Logo

