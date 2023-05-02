In Final Days of Session Colorado Fiscal Institute Reacts to SB23-303
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Governor Polis and Colorado legislators introduced a measure for the November ballot that will help alleviate rising property taxes.
The Colorado Fiscal Institute (CFI) acknowledges the concerns raised by homeowners in light of the significant increases they saw on their property tax statements last week. As one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, property values in Colorado have skyrocketed. This explosive growth has led to increased property values and increased demands for the services funded by property taxes. Every place in Colorado has a need for good schools and quality teachers, safe roads, fire protection, and public safety.
"Any solution to address property taxes must strike a balance between protecting homeowners from huge increases and meeting the needs of our growing communities. We must ensure that funding for our schools and other local services remains intact while providing relief to hardworking Coloradans," said Kathy White, Executive Director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute.
The proposal, SB23-303, offers a thoughtful approach to this complex issue. It safeguards homeowners from disproportionate property tax increases without harming essential local resources. CFI is committed to working alongside Colorado legislators to enhance the proposal's impact, particularly for low and middle-income families.
"As an organization dedicated to advocating fair tax and budget policies that support equity and economic prosperity for all Coloradans, CFI believes this balanced measure is a great starting place. With a few tweaks to boost the overall equity impacts, we think it’s something we can rally behind," added White.
CFI is hopeful that Colorado voters will recognize the merits of this referred measure, which allows for sustainable growth without compromising the services vital to our vibrant communities.
Legislators have until Monday, May 8th to refer the issue to the ballot. Should they succeed CFI will be doing an analysis and voter education campaign through the summer and fall.
Alvina Vasquez
