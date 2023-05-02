Green Revolution Unveils Cannabis Shots with Nation's Highest Minor Cannabinoid Levels
There was a unique opportunity in the market to create a novel product for cannabis edibles and to create a ground-breaking experience that would showcase the power and benefits of minor cannabinoids.”POULSBO, WA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Green Revolution, an innovative, award-winning, and popular producer of premium cannabis edibles in Washington, has announced the launch of a new lineup of 100mg Wildside cannabis shots that, for the first time, will feature minor cannabinoid ratios at a level of potency that has not been previously seen in the market.
These enhanced formulations now feature significant doses of minor cannabinoids - CBN, CBD, CBG, and CBC – which in conjunction with THC, yield potent, synergistic effects and amplify the experience for the end user.
Since their launch a year ago, Green Revolution's fast-acting 100 mg THC shots have taken the Washington edibles market by storm, with 6 popular flavors currently in the market. The four new, minor cannabinoid-enhanced formulations will provide consumers with a previously unavailable option. Consumers are less familiar with the benefits of CBN, CBC, and CBG than they are with CBD and THC, but there is a growing sense of excitement about the potential benefits of these potent cannabinoids. CBN has been shown to aid in relaxation, reducing stress, and combating insomnia. While CBG has an energizing quality of caffeine but without the jitters.
Said Green Revolution CEO and Co-founder, Leo Shlovsky, “There was a unique opportunity in the market to create a novel product for cannabis edibles and to create a ground-breaking experience that would showcase the power and benefits of minor cannabinoids. I am extremely proud of my team for taking on this challenge and creating a game-changing product lineup that will give consumers a unique opportunity to experience for themselves what minor cannabinoids are all about.”
The four new shots include the Sour Green Apple shot (100 mg THC + 100 mg CBG), Pineapple Orange Guava shot (100 mg THC + 50mg CBN), Orange Creme shot (100 mg THC + 100 mg CBC), and a Strawberry Lemonade shot (100 mg CBD + 2.5 mg THC).
Unlike the competition, which is only able to add a small amount of minor cannabinoids to their THC shots, Green Revolution has achieved a technical breakthrough and cracked the code on adding significant doses of minor cannabinoids to each formulation, making the Wildside shots the most potent minor cannabinoid drinkables in the market.
Combining minor cannabinoids with CBD and THC in these quantities is a testament to the expertise and innovative thinking of the Green Revolution R&D team. After months in development and hundreds of iterations, the team was able to hone in on the optimal mix that will deliver outstanding results, delight consumers with its robust flavors, and empower the users to find their perfect dose for a range of experiences they are looking to enhance.
Said Green Revolution head of R&D, Jennifer Mohr, “Working with such high levels of cannabinoids, especially with the inclusion of specific minor cannabinoids, presented a number of unique challenges. Finding a way to maximize efficacy while preserving taste and promoting consistent results proved to be an exciting challenge for the team.“
For over six years, Green Revolution has led the charge in producing potent and effective cannabis products that are helping people find relief from a wide variety of conditions. These new shots will surely be a hit with customers looking for a fast-acting and delicious way to consume cannabis.
Our commitment to quality and innovation is evident in these latest products. All of our shots are vegan and Kosher and are manufactured using proprietary all-natural nanotechnology, making them the fastest-acting products in the cannabis beverage category.
For more information about Green Revolution or these new products, visit our website or contact us at david@greenrevolution.com
