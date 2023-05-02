Temporary closure of Iowa 21 at the junction with Iowa 92 in Keokuk County begins on Monday, May 8

Posted on: May 02, 2023

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – May 2, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 21 in Keokuk County you need to be aware of an upcoming road construction project that may slow down your trip.

Beginning on Monday, May 8 until mid-June, weather permitting, Iowa 21 at the junction with Iowa 92 north of Delta will be closed so crews can make intersection improvements and reconstruct the Iowa 92 roadway. While crews work on this phase of the Iowa 92 intersection reconstruction projects, drivers on Iowa 21 will follow a marked detour route using Iowa 22, Iowa 149, Iowa 92 (see map).

While road construction work takes place along Iowa 92, access to properties and the cemetery will be maintained, and intermittent lane closures, flaggers, and pilot cars will be used to direct traffic through the work zone.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Darrick Bielser, Iowa DOT Fairfield construction office, at 641-469-4045 or darrick.bielser@iowadot.us