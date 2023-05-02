Ramp closures on westbound I-80 at Johnson County Road F-44/Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249) begin on Monday, May 8

Posted on: May 02, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa – May 2, 2023 – If you drive on westbound Interstate 80 in Johnson County you need to be aware of a reconstruction project starting at 5 a.m. Monday, May 8, until late fall 2023, that may slow down your trip.

Construction crews need to close the westbound I-80 exit and entrance ramps at Johnson County Road F-44/Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249) so preparation work can be done for the new six-lane roadway in the West Branch area. While the ramps are closed you will see marked detour signs to help you navigate the closures.

Drivers on westbound I-80 wanting to exit at Johnson County Road F-44/Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249) will continue west on I-80 to Iowa 1/Dodge Street (exit 246), exit and then take eastbound I-80 to Johnson County Road F-44/Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249).

A similar ramp closure will occur at the I-80/Johnson County Road F-44/Herbert Hoover Highway interchange (exit 249) for drivers wanting to reach westbound I-80. A marked detour route will direct drivers east on I-80 to West Branch (exit 254) and then west onto I-80.

Traffic patterns will also be changing on the Herbert Hoover Highway with the newly constructed roundabouts.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or adrian.simonson@iowadot.us