Intermittent lane closures on Iowa 144 between Perry and Rippey begin on Wednesday, May 10

Posted on: May 02, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – May 2, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 144 you need to be aware of an upcoming asphalt crack filling project that could slow down your trip.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 10, weather permitting, construction crews will work on crack filling on Iowa 144 from Iowa 141 near Perry to Greene County Road E-57 near Rippey weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Thursday, June 1. You will be assisted through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A 12-foot lane-width restriction will be in place during this project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us