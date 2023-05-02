New York State Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee to Meet Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the New York State Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. regarding the appearance enhancement profession, which includes licensing for nail specialty, nail specialty trainee, cosmetology, waxing, natural hair styling and esthetics. The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, conference room 505, Albany; 295 Main Street, conference room 803, Buffalo; and, 123 William Street, conference room 231, New York City. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations.

The Department’s Division of Licensing Services issues licenses to persons in these professions, and the Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee advises the Department on adoption of rules and regulations relating to this discipline.