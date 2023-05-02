Witness How Dr. Muhammed Niaz Surges Through Social Divergence to Seize Justice and Uphold Integrity
Dr. Muhammed Niaz gives readers a closer look at his court battle during the Opioid crackdown through his detailed chronicleTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The racial disparity among health care providers and patients is an ongoing issue and a much-debated subject in the field of medicine. Dr. Muhammed Niaz, who was one of those castigated due to an allegation relating to the Opioid Crisis, touches on this matter in his personal account of the court case entitled Bushwhacked: Captain of the Ship.
Pakistani-born Dr. Niaz steeled his resolve and jousted all the challenges to enhance his knowledge and skills in the field of medicine, including taking a leap in pursuing a residency program in the U.S. amidst uncertainties and financial hardships as his own family started to grow.
Amazon customer Michele Klawitter stresses that the book is “an important narrative” especially in fields where racism and oppression are rampant. Another reviewer seconds this remarking the memoir as “one of the finest resources for illuminating the current drug crisis”. Its in-depth account of the multifaceted occurrences of this issue brings about a new understanding to the common populace.
The general public and medical professionals alike will find themselves immersed and informed by the book’s detailed yet educational personal retelling. With the author’s smooth-flowing narration, readers will enjoy this must-read book.
Flip through this riveting tell-all of Dr. Muhammed Niaz. Get a copy now of Bushwhacked: Captain of the Ship. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online book retailers.
