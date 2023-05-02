Reformed Energy Announces Plans to Build Texas Waste-to-Energy Plant
Garbage and other waste streams to be used to produce clean jet fuel, diesel fuel, electrical power.BELLAIRE, TEXAS, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reformed Energy Inc., a Texas corporation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of certain intellectual property for a unique plasma gasification technology essential to the development of its first waste-to-energy plant in the greater area of Houston, Texas.
Reformed Energy’s plasma gasifier is capable of processing various waste streams, including landfill municipal solid waste (MSW), tires, wood, waste coal, HAZMAT, among others. The gasifier converts the waste into synthesis gas (syngas) that can be used for various downstream value-add applications.
The Reformed Energy team has launched a growth capital raise, the proceeds of which will be used to facilitate the fabrication of its initial plasma gasifiers and acquire the ancillary equipment to begin operations on its pilot site, a 14-acre plot located in Southwest Houston, Texas. Once the company has finished development of the first site, they expect it to produce 1,000,000+ gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and 500,000 gallons of green diesel annually, as well as low-cost power from various waste inputs. The pilot plant will also serve as a training and demonstration center for entities who seek to leverage Reformed Energy’s plasma gasification technology.
Reformed Energy’s subsequent sites will scale exponentially, with a second project already identified for the company to increase their annual SAF production by 13,000,000 gallons, along with producing 40 MW of continuous power.
“Our company leverages the latest plasma gasification technology to tap stranded energy assets from waste streams,” said Reformed Energy CEO, Edward Evenson. “This technology provides a unique opportunity to salvage the inefficiencies of past generations, while creating abundant energy for posterity.” Evenson went on to say that while their initial focus is in the United States, they are eager to work with partners abroad to expand their solution to tackle landfills and other waste streams on a global scale.
Head of Technology and Site Development, Bill Smith, added “Besides the obvious potential for revolutionizing waste management, our technology has significant implications in the fields of synthetic fuel production, distributed power generation, and methane emissions reduction.”
Reformed Energy is targeting closing the fundraise by the end of the first half of 2023 and commencing the build-out shortly thereafter. Reformed Energy anticipates the completion of the development of the first phase of the Houston area site and start of its initial operations by Q1 2024.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Although Reformed Energy Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by Reformed Energy Inc. or any other person that the objective and plans of Reformed Energy Inc. will be achieved.
Reformed Energy Inc., 6575 W. Loop S Suite 500 Bellaire, Texas 77401
Website: https://reformednrg.com/
Email: info@reformednrg.com
Phone: 1-346-563-8209
Bill Smith
Reformed Energy Inc
+1 346-563-8209
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn