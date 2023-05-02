Learn How Dr. Muhammed Niaz Stood Up Against Injustice to Fight for a Dream in His Candid Tell-All
Trail the gripping journey of Dr. Muhammed Niaz upon encountering a legal predicament that could endanger a lifetime ambitionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “To be a doctor and to serve the neediest population” is Dr. Muhammed Niaz’s aspiration. Against all odds, he pressed forward to clutch this goal. However, in 2011, he ran into an allegation regarding his prescription of pain medication and was yanked into an intense court battle which he details in his book Bushwhacked: Captain of the Ship.
After graduating from medical school, Dr. Muhammed Niaz faced a tough decision to leave his wife and week-old son in Pakistan for the U.S. to pursue residency. With his family’s blessings, Dr. Niaz pushed through and was merited with a residency position in a New York hospital. From then, he built on his credentials to become a physician specializing in internal medicine.
His steady climb toward his dream was suddenly in jeopardy after he was prosecuted for his work on pain medication with his patients. Holding to his belief that he was only faithful to his duty, he steeled himself and went through an arduous legal battle. Now through his greatest ordeal, he gears his pen to tell his story.
Amazon customer, Ghulam Mustafa, finds the memoir an “Insightful and engaging read!” Moreover, “this book has a rather sensitive and critical subject; the legal aspects and social pressure he had to deal with once when there was an overflow of patients needing pain medication.”
Don’t get left behind and find out more about this gripping memoir of Dr. Muhammed Niaz. Get a copy of Bushwhacked: Captain of the Ship. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other online book retailers.
