The True Cost of Creativity: A Perspective from 999Art-Collectible Founder Avi-Meir Zaslavskiy
Avi-Meir Zaslavskiy discusses the financial and emotional toll of creating and collecting art, and the importance of supporting artists in today's economy.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A., May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a society, we often celebrate and admire creative individuals and their works, but rarely do we stop to consider the true cost of creativity. From the financial investment required to create and collect art to the emotional toll that comes with putting oneself out there, the cost of creativity is high and often misunderstood.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, the founder of 999Art-Collectible, a platform that supports artists and collectors alike, has spent years working in the art world and has seen firsthand the true cost of creativity. He notes that "creating something from scratch requires a great deal of time, energy, and resources. It's not just a matter of sitting down and painting or writing; it takes a deep emotional investment as well."
Avi-Meir points out that this emotional investment can be especially taxing for artists, who often pour their hearts and souls into their work only to face rejection and criticism. "Artists put themselves out there in a way that few others do. They're vulnerable and exposed, and it can be incredibly difficult to deal with rejection or negative feedback," he says.
The financial cost of creativity is also significant. Creating art often requires expensive materials and tools, and even then, there's no guarantee of financial success. Many artists struggle to make a living from their work, and even those who do may not be compensated fairly for their time and effort.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky notes that "the art world can be a difficult one to navigate, especially for emerging artists. There's a lot of competition, and it can be tough to break through and gain recognition. That's why it's so important to support artists and creatives, both financially and emotionally."
Supporting artists and creatives isn't just the right thing to do; it's also good for the economy. The creative industry is a significant contributor to the global economy, generating billions of dollars in revenue and providing jobs for millions of people.
Avi-Meir emphasizes the importance of supporting artists and creatives, saying, "We need to invest in the arts and creative industries if we want to continue to see growth and innovation. These industries drive economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to our overall well-being. Without them, we'd be missing out on so much."
At 999Art-Collectible, Avi-Meir and his team work to support artists and collectors by providing a platform that allows artists to showcase their work and gain exposure, while collectors can discover new artists and acquire unique pieces.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky notes that "at 999Art-Collectible, we're all about supporting the arts and creative industries. We believe that everyone should have access to art and that artists should be fairly compensated for their work. By connecting artists and collectors, we're helping to build a community that values creativity and innovation."
In conclusion, the cost of creativity is high, both financially and emotionally. Artists and creatives pour their hearts and souls into their work, often with little financial reward. It's up to us as a society to recognize the value of creativity and to support artists and creatives in their endeavors. By doing so, we can ensure that the arts and creative industries continue to thrive, driving economic growth and innovation for years to come.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky
999Art
amz@999global.com