Adskeeper Unveils Reimagined Branding and Mission with Constantin Seleznev as New CEO
Adskeeper, a leading native advertising platform, has announced the appointment of Constantin Seleznev as its new CEO.TBILISI, GEORGIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Constantin is an experienced digital marketing professional who has previously held senior positions in the performance marketing industry. His vision for Adskeeper is to redefine its position in the native advertising industry.
"Adskeeper's mission is to connect affiliate marketing players by creating an all-inclusive hub that combines digital marketing tools with a diverse range of native ad formats for successful advertising campaigns," said Constantin Seleznev, CEO of Adskeeper. "I'm excited to be leading the transformation of Adskeeper and to be working with a talented team who are committed to delivering results for our clients."
His focus is to create a user-friendly, effective, and scalable platform. By leveraging the latest technologies and data analytics tools, Constantin plans to provide advertisers with a real-time view of their campaigns' performance and a unified loyalty program, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their campaigns for maximum impact.
As part of Adskeeper's rebranding efforts, the company has launched a new website that reflects its new mission statement and branding. The website is designed to be intuitive and accessible to Adskeeper's digital marketing tools and native ad formats. Along with the redesigned interface, the website will feature a blog, equipping users with insights into the latest trends in the performance marketing and native advertising industries.
"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Constantin Seleznev as our new CEO," said a spokesperson for Adskeeper. "With his extensive experience in the performance marketing industry, Constantin is the perfect candidate to lead Adskeeper's transformation. His vision for Adskeeper aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with a powerful and easy-to-use platform for successful advertising campaigns."
Adskeeper's new branding and mission are a significant departure from its previous focus on performance marketing. Native advertising, a form of online advertising that matches the form and function of the platform on which it appears, has become increasingly popular among advertisers as it provides a seamless user experience and higher engagement rates.
In addition to its new branding and mission, Adskeeper has also launched several new features that are designed to improve the user experience and drive results for advertisers. These features include:
— A new ad format that is optimized for mobile devices, which is becoming increasingly important as mobile usage continues to grow;
— A new set of targeting options that allow advertisers to reach their target audience more effectively;
— A new AI prompt-based creative tool to provide advertisers with unique ads for their campaigns' performance.
With new CEO Constantin Seleznev at the helm, Adskeeper is well-positioned to become a leading player in the native advertising space. In addition to its new appointment, Adskeeper’s newest features have been built with both advertisers and publishers in mind to achieve their advertising and monetization goals and drive results for their business.
INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ADVERTISING AGENCY LLC
Adskeeper
support@adskeeper.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram