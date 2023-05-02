SOULFUL SINGER-SONGWRITER-MUSICIAN SHAWN JAMES ANNOUNCES LENGTHY FALL TOUR AND INTRODUCES NEW SINGLE, “I WANT MORE”

Soulful singer/songwriter Shawn James hits the road for a full U.S. tour in the Fall

Singer/songwriter Shawn James will hit the road for a coast to coast U.S. tour in the Fall, and just announced a brand new single "I Want More"

...our shows are a roller coaster of emotions, musical styles, intensity and energy” — Shawn James

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In music circles, soul is an overused word. It’s something singers and musicians claim to have, yet too many don’t and wish they did. Shawn James makes no pronouncements about his musical soul, but there is no doubt he has it. One listen to his rich, resonant voice embodying lyrics, sometimes turning them inside out, and that four-letter word immediately comes to mind.Shawn James is ready to take that voice on the road. His 27-date fall tour kicks off Sept. 19 in Seattle, Washington and takes him through most of October. Onstage, James can be unpredictable as he runs through a gamut of genres, styles, and songs – both his own and popularized by others.Speaking of original songs, James has a new one. “I Want More” sports a world-beat rhythmic undertone buoyed by clean percussion touches and employs a haunting fiddle that slithers in and out of the melody. Above it all is that voice, strong and pliable and imbued with robust yearning. “I Want More” features James on guitar, Zack Sawyer on bass, Sage Cornelius on fiddle, and Rob Kennedy on percussion. The track was recorded in three home studios, then mixed and mastered by Sebastien Chialli at Westrow Music Studios in London.“If you come see me play live and expect just one style or aspect of what I do, you may be surprised to learn that our shows are a roller coaster of emotions, musical styles, intensity and energy,” says James. “I get bored easily and I love to mix things up. Be ready and bring your ear plugs just in case.”James, who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, has been making beautiful noise since 2012. While growing up he attended a gospel church, a fact that manifests itself in his riveting vocals. Those formative years also fed his hunger to create music with heart and truth. As an adult, he frequently moved around the country soaking up different cultures and musical styles. That’s exactly why he’s comfortable with folk, blues, gospel, R&B, metal, and rock.He has released more than half-a-dozen full-length albums, including Deliverance, Shadows, A Place in the Unknown, and The Dark & The Light. He’s also active on YouTube, where his channel boasts nearly 500,000 subscribers. He has posted more than 80 videos – conceptual, studio performance, and live concert.In every video you can hear that soul emanating from James’ powerhouse voice. And the best part? James delivers sonic potency without histrionics, without an ounce of pretense. In music circles, soul is an overused word. Shawn James doesn’t have to claim it. He lives it.Tour dates:9/19: Seattle, WA @ Neumos9/20: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw9/21: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre9/22: San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord9/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour9/24: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom9/26: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live9/27: Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory9/28: Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic9/29: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East9/30: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade10/1: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum10/4: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle10/5: Washington, DC @ Black Cat10/6: Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live10/7: Boston, MA @ Sonia10/8: New York, NY @ City Winery10/10: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz10/11: Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern10/12: Detroit, MI @ El Club10/13: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar10/14: Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s10/15: Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi10/17: Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam10/18: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown10/20: Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom10/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ SoundwellPublicity: Mike Farley/Michael J. Media Group/608-848-9707/ mike@michaeljmedia.com

Shawn James "I Want More"