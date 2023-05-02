Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market to Reach USD 3.83 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global liposuction surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, with a projected revenue CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, increasing prevalence of obesity and related disorders, and advancements in liposuction technology. Technological advancements have made procedures safer, more effective, and less invasive, leading to a rise in demand.

However, the market growth is hindered by factors such as the high cost of liposuction surgery devices, availability of alternative treatment options, and risks associated with the procedure. Despite the hindrances, the market is expected to grow due to the growing adoption of liposuction surgery devices across various end-use sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cosmetic surgery clinics.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure aimed at removing excess fat from the body. The global liposuction devices market is expected to grow significantly due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures. The market is segmented by technology and end-use.

In terms of technology, the market is segmented into suction-assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, water jet assisted liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction, and others. Among these, suction-assisted liposuction is the most commonly used technique for liposuction procedures. The demand for power-assisted liposuction and laser-assisted liposuction is also increasing due to their effectiveness and safety.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The clinics segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing number of cosmetic surgery clinics and the availability of advanced liposuction devices. Additionally, the rising demand for outpatient procedures and the availability of advanced surgical tools and equipment in ambulatory surgical centers are also driving market growth.

Some of the key players in the global liposuction devices market include Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Erchonia Corporation, Cutera, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., and Wells Johnson Company. These companies are focusing on product development, strategic partnerships, and collaborations to expand their presence in the market.

Strategic Development:

Several companies have launched innovative devices for liposuction and body contouring in recent years. In 2021, Cynosure, Inc. introduced the SculpSure Body Contouring System, a non-invasive laser-based liposuction device that uses Selective Laser Induced Melting to eliminate fat cells. Also in 2021, Stryker Corporation acquired Gauss Surgical, a medical technology company specializing in surgical bleeding detection using artificial intelligence and computer vision.

Sciton, Inc. launched its Halo Hybrid Fractional Laser in 2020, a minimally invasive liposuction device that provides precise and consistent results. Lumenis introduced its NuEra Tight body shaping and skin tightening device, which uses radiofrequency technology to contour the skin and reduce cellulite and localized fat. Alma Lasers launched its Accent Prime body contouring device in 2019, combining ultrasound and radiofrequency technologies to reduce fat and tighten skin.

CoolSculpting launched its improved non-invasive fat reduction system, the CoolSculpting Elite, in 2021, while Liposonix introduced its new HIFU liposuction device in 2020. VASER Shape launched its VASER Shape MC1 in 2020, a non-invasive body shaping system that reduces fat and improves skin texture using ultrasound and massage.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for liposuction surgery devices is highly competitive, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. To expand their presence in the market, major players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. Stryker Corporation, Cynosure Inc., and Lumenis are among the major players included in the global liposuction surgery devices market report.

Stryker Corporation is a leading player in the market, offering innovative and advanced liposuction surgical devices. The company has a strong presence in the global market, with a wide range of products that cater to the needs of various end-users. Cynosure Inc. is another major player that has a significant market share. The company's advanced and versatile laser-assisted liposuction devices are preferred by healthcare professionals and patients globally.

Lumenis is a global leader in energy-based medical devices, including liposuction surgical devices. The company's innovative and efficient devices provide fast and effective results for patients. Other major players in the market include Wells Johnson Company, Erchonia Corporation, and CoolSculpting, among others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and product innovations to remain competitive in the market.

