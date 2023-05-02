Global Medical Waste Containers Market to Reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Awareness

Reports And Data

The global medical waste containers market size is expected to reach USD 3.23 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Waste Containers Market was valued at USD 1.91 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2032. The market growth is being driven by various factors, including the rising incidence of chronic diseases, which leads to an increase in the amount of medical waste generated. Proper disposal of medical waste is crucial to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and governments across the world have imposed strict regulations for medical waste management. These regulations require the use of appropriate medical waste containers, which is boosting the demand for such containers.

The trend towards sustainable healthcare practices is also contributing to the growth of the market, as manufacturers are developing biodegradable and eco-friendly medical waste containers. However, healthcare facilities, especially those in low-income countries, may find it challenging to afford these containers due to high initial and maintenance costs. In addition, compliance with regulations and laws related to medical waste management can be difficult for manufacturers. The market may also be impacted by a shift towards waste reduction and recycling, as well as advancements in waste management technologies.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global medical waste containers market is segmented by product type and waste generator outlook. By product type, the market is segmented into sharps containers, chemotherapy containers, biohazardous waste containers, RCRA containers, pharmaceutical waste containers, and others. Sharps containers are containers used to dispose of medical instruments, including needles, syringes, and scalpels. Chemotherapy containers are used to store and dispose of chemotherapy waste. Biohazardous waste containers are used to store and dispose of medical waste that is potentially infectious. RCRA containers are used to store and dispose of hazardous waste that is regulated by the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. Pharmaceutical waste containers are used to dispose of expired or unused medications. Other types of medical waste containers include red bags, yellow bags, and waste boxes.

By waste generator outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the market revenue, owing to the large amount of medical waste generated in hospitals. Diagnostic laboratories are also expected to contribute significantly to the market revenue, due to the increasing number of diagnostic tests conducted globally. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are also expected to contribute to the market revenue, due to the increasing number of drug development activities and the generation of pharmaceutical waste. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the research institutes segment, due to the increasing number of research activities and the generation of biohazardous waste.

Strategic Development:

Strategic developments in the medical waste management market include a series of acquisitions and product launches by major players. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired PPD, a contract research organization, to strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Clean Harbors, Inc. acquired Veolia Environmental Services' U.S. incineration operations in 2020, expanding its incineration capacity and presence in the medical waste management market. Also in 2020, BD acquired Straub Medical AG, expanding its portfolio of medical waste containers and strengthening its position in the global market.

Other notable developments include the launch of new products such as Sharps Compliance, Inc.'s SharpsTracer™ Complete Needle Destruction Device in 2021, which provides real-time tracking and data reporting for proper disposal and compliance with regulations. Medtronic also launched the Medtronic Safe-T-Proof™ System, a line of medical waste containers designed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the same year. In 2020, Waste Management, Inc. launched the WM QuickShip program, which enables fast and reliable delivery of medical waste containers and supplies to help healthcare facilities comply with regulations and ensure safe and efficient disposal of medical waste.

Competitive Landscape:

The global medical waste containers market is highly competitive, with several large and medium-sized players dominating the market. These players are focused on expanding their product portfolio and geographical presence, while also engaging in strategic collaborations and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. The market is characterized by a high degree of innovation, and companies are investing heavily in research and development to bring forth more advanced and efficient products.

Sharps Compliance, Inc. is a leading player in the medical waste containers market, offering a range of products such as sharps containers, pharmaceutical waste containers, and hazardous waste containers. BD, another major player, provides a broad portfolio of medical waste containers that meet the regulatory requirements for the safe disposal of medical waste. Waste Management, Inc. is a global leader in waste management services, including medical waste management, and offers a variety of medical waste containers.

Smiths Medical, Inc., part of Smiths Group, is a leading supplier of medical devices and has a comprehensive range of medical waste containers for the healthcare industry. MAUSER Group is a global supplier of packaging solutions, including medical waste containers. Daniels Health provides a range of medical waste containers and waste management services to healthcare facilities. Other major companies in the medical waste containers market include Medtronic, Remondis Medison, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Clean Harbors, Inc. The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many small and regional players offering specialized medical waste containers and disposal services.

