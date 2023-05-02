Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fund Camera Market to Reach USD 276.86 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global nonmydriatic handheld fund camera market size is expected to reach USD 276.86 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fund Camera Market was valued at USD 138.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 276.86 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases like diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, technological advancements in healthcare, and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. Nonmydriatic handheld fund cameras are specialized devices that allow healthcare professionals to capture high-quality images of the retina without dilating the patient's pupils. The cameras are becoming increasingly popular due to their non-invasive nature and their ability to detect, diagnose, and monitor ophthalmic diseases like diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, which are major causes of blindness worldwide.

The growth of the nonmydriatic handheld fund camera market is also driven by technological advancements that have resulted in the development of advanced cameras with features such as autofocus, high-resolution imaging, and wireless connectivity. These devices are user-friendly, portable, and offer real-time image capture and transfer, enabling healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients more efficiently. The demand for nonmydriatic handheld fund cameras is also increasing due to their cost-effectiveness and growing preference for outpatient diagnostic procedures.

However, the growth of the market is hindered by factors such as the high cost of advanced cameras, limited access to ophthalmic care in certain regions, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals to operate the devices. Despite these challenges, the market growth is expected to be further propelled by government initiatives and policies aimed at improving access to ophthalmic care and reducing the burden of ophthalmic diseases. For example, the Indian government launched the National Program for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment in 2019 to eliminate avoidable blindness by 2020, while the National Eye Institute (NEI) in the United States supports research to develop new diagnostic tools and therapies for ophthalmic diseases and provides funding for clinical trials and outreach programs.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Strategic Development:

Several strategic developments have been made by companies in the nonmydriatic handheld fund camera market. Topcon Corporation launched the PASCAL Stream in 2021, which is a new handheld nonmydriatic fundus camera that offers high-resolution imaging and a comfortable experience for patients and practitioners. Optovue, Inc. announced the FDA clearance of its AngioVueHD Imaging System in 2021, which provides non-invasive imaging of retinal and choroidal blood flow.

In 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG launched its Visuscout 100, which is a new nonmydriatic handheld fundus camera that offers high-quality imaging and is easy to use. Heidelberg Engineering, Inc. also launched its Spectralis 2 OCT imaging platform in 2020, which provides high-speed and high-resolution imaging of the retina and choroid, as well as non-invasive imaging of retinal blood flow. Additionally, in 2020, Nidek Co., Ltd. launched its Fx-α, which is a new nonmydriatic handheld fundus camera that offers high-resolution imaging and is easy to use for practitioners.

Competitive Landscape:

The global nonmydriatic handheld fund camera market is highly competitive, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players in the market are deploying various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. The market is witnessing increased competition among players as they are focusing on introducing innovative products with advanced features, such as higher resolution, portability, and ease of use.

Some of the major companies included in the global nonmydriatic handheld fund camera market report are Topcon Corporation, Optovue Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Nidek Co. Ltd., Reichert Inc., Clarity Medical Systems Inc., Visunex Medical Systems Inc., and Kowa Company Ltd. These players have a strong presence in the market and offer a wide range of products, ranging from handheld to tabletop fundus cameras, with varying features and prices.

In addition to this, companies are also focusing on expanding their presence in different regions and investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative products. For instance, in 2021, Topcon Corporation launched a new nonmydriatic handheld fundus camera, the TRC-NW400, which features autofocus, high-resolution imaging, and wireless connectivity. Such product launches and advancements in technology are expected to intensify the competition in the global nonmydriatic handheld fund camera market in the coming years.

