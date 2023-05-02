Local Business Invests to Enhance Downtown Alexandria, LA
Ugly Mug Marketing Adding Vibrant Mural to Building; Celebrating, Lifting Downtown AlexandriaALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ugly Mug Marketing is once again pouring back into downtown Alexandria by commissioning a new mural for the face of its building.
Three years ago, Ugly Mug Marketing invested its resources into the structure’s beautification, hiring local talent to transform the brick canvas into a vibrant work of art, pictured below.
It quickly became the most photographed mural in Central Louisiana. Soon, another mural will brighten the city’s streets and attract more traffic to downtown. Ugly Mug Marketing is proudly headquartered in downtown Alexandria. And while many characterize the area as dangerous and dirty, Wayne Mullins and the team at Ugly Mug Marketing want to correct that false narrative.
Wayne shares his thoughts: “Downtown Alexandria has tremendous potential. Everyone keeps waiting for someone else to do something about downtown. But what if that someone is you? We may not be able to single-handedly revitalize downtown, but we can beautify what’s there and
help make it a bit more colorful and fun.”
And that’s exactly what Ugly Mug Marketing is doing. The marketing agency wanted to commission a piece of art that would inspire joy and communicate the vibrancy and creativity found in Central Louisiana. Partnering with local artists Chastity Sayer and Lindsey Moore of Paint It Up Murals, the firm has commissioned a new mural for the front of its building, shown below.
The artists will bring this new piece to life starting this week.
About Ugly Mug Marketing: Ugly Mug Marketing is a results-driven marketing agency located on Desoto Street in Alexandria, LA. Find them online at
https://www.uglymugmarketing.com/ or, better yet, visit them at their home downtown.
Media Contact:
Wayne Mullins
Ugly Mug Marketing
318-290-3430
wayne{at}uglymugmarketing.com
