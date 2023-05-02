Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Market Expected to Reach USD 25.38 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Market size is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Market had a value of USD 13.08 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to have a rapid revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The key drivers of market revenue growth are advancements in biotechnology, an increase in the prevalence of rare genetic diseases, and a growing need for efficient treatment alternatives.

ERT is a type of therapy that utilizes synthetic enzymes to supplement or replace the body's deficient or absent enzymes. This therapy is mainly used to treat uncommon genetic diseases such as MPS, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease. The absence or deficiency of certain enzymes necessary for the body's regular metabolic processes is the root cause of several illnesses.

The increasing occurrence of rare genetic disorders is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. There are over 7,000 rare diseases affecting around 400 million individuals worldwide, many of which are caused by genetic abnormalities that prevent or eliminate specific enzymes from existing. The introduction of innovative delivery technologies such as liposomal and nanoparticle-based systems has enhanced the efficacy and safety of ERT products.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global lysosomal storage diseases market can be segmented by type, route of administration, and application. By type, the market includes Gaucher Disease, Fabry Disease, Pompe Disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis, and others. Gaucher Disease, a rare inherited disorder caused by the deficiency of an enzyme called glucocerebrosidase, is expected to hold a significant share of the market. Fabry Disease, caused by the deficiency of an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A, is also expected to contribute to the market growth. The market is also expected to see growth in the Pompe Disease segment, which is caused by a deficiency in the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase.

By route of administration, the market can be segmented into intravenous (IV), oral, subcutaneous, and others. Intravenous route of administration is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its effectiveness in providing immediate relief to patients. Oral route of administration is also expected to see growth in the market due to its convenience and ease of use.

By application, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and homecare. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the availability of skilled healthcare professionals and advanced medical facilities. The clinics segment is also expected to contribute to the market growth due to the increasing number of specialized clinics that provide specific treatments for lysosomal storage diseases. The homecare segment is expected to see significant growth in the market owing to the rising demand for home-based treatments and the increasing popularity of self-administered therapies.

Strategic Development:

Competitive Landscape:

The global enzyme replacement therapy market is characterized by intense competition with the presence of many large and medium-sized players dominating the market. Majority of market revenue is generated by these major players. The competition is expected to intensify further as companies deploy various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

The global enzyme replacement therapy market is characterized by intense competition with the presence of many large and medium-sized players dominating the market. Majority of market revenue is generated by these major players. The competition is expected to intensify further as companies deploy various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

In addition, companies are focusing on developing more effective products to cater to the rising demand for enzyme replacement therapy for rare genetic diseases. As personalized medicine gains traction, companies are investing in genetic testing and other diagnostic methods to identify specific genetic mutations that cause rare genetic illnesses. This helps in creating highly customized and targeted ERT treatments that are more efficient and cause fewer negative effects.

