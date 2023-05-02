Private, 104-Acre Lakefront Estate Located in the Alaskan Wilderness to Auction Via Concierge Auctions

Luxurious 3-story lakefront estate A-frame wall of windows & wraparound deck Private main floor The open-plan great room 104-acre property surrounded by nature & wildlife

In cooperation with Mary Wanzer of Coastal Keller Williams Realty, 51995 Victory Street is set to auction in May via Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 104-acre escape sits on the shores of Daniels Lake, surrounded by spruce trees and wildlife. Currently listed for $5 million, 51995 Victory Street is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Mary Wanzer of Coastal Keller Williams Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 May and gavel 16 May via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are extremely pleased to offer this property at auction with Concierge Auctions. Their process allows sellers control over the sale of their property, from selecting the date of sale to an expansive marketing reach on an expedited timeline, to full transparency throughout the exposure cycle,” stated Wanzer. “By combining our firm’s reach with Concierge Auctions’ global database, we look forward to identifying the buyer for this property.”

The wood exterior and A-frame architecture harmonize the property with its setting. Inside, the soaring ceiling heights, abundant natural light, and walls of glass frame idyllic lake views. An open-plan great room, kitchen, and dining room allow ample space for hosting friends and family year-round. The private, main floor primary suite is an ideal retreat at the end of the day to enjoy separation from the two lower-level bedrooms.

The Kenai Peninsula is known as the salmon capital of the world and for world-class fresh and saltwater fishing. With spanning mountain ranges, ancient glaciers, forests, abundant wildlife, and clear blue lakes, the Kenai Peninsula is an outdoor lovers' paradise. Daniels Lake is one of the largest lakes in the Kenai and makes for an ideal home base for skiing, hunting, dog-sledding, or watching the Northern Lights. A three-hour coastal drive separates Kenai and Anchorage. Recognized as one of the world's most scenic drives, the two National Scenic byways provide incredible views of the Chugach Mountains and Cook Inlet. The estate is only one hour from Homer, which offers public and private marinas and world-class halibut fishing. Golf all day and into the night at regional courses, with "midnight sun" tee times as late as 11pm.

Additional features include 2,610 square feet of living space; three bedrooms; two full bathrooms and one half bathroom; wraparound deck; two-car garage; a permit for a helipad, and a dock to host a boat or float plane onsite.

1995 Victory Street is available for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit conciergeauctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

