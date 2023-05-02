Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market to Reach USD 109.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Aging Population

Reports And Data

The global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) market size is expected to expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market was valued at USD 83.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disorders (CKD), diabetes, and hypertension, and the increasing aging population are the major factors driving market revenue growth. ESRD is a critical stage of chronic renal disease, which necessitates dialysis or kidney transplant for patients to survive. CKD is a significant risk factor for ESRD, affecting millions of people worldwide. Additionally, the growing population of elderly individuals, who are more susceptible to chronic diseases, is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6278

Moreover, government initiatives to enhance access to ESRD treatment could restrain market revenue growth. For example, the Medicare End-Stage Renal Disease program in the U.S. covers dialysis and kidney transplantation for qualifying patients, while the Indian government established the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program to provide free dialysis services to those in need. However, the high cost of ESRD therapy, especially transplantation, and the lack of organ donors are significant factors that could hinder market revenue growth. Furthermore, insufficient knowledge about CKD and ESRD in many parts of the world could also limit revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global kidney function tests market is segmented by treatment type, diagnosis outlook, and end-use outlook. The treatment type outlook includes dialysis, kidney transplantation, and others. Dialysis is a widely adopted treatment option for patients with end-stage renal disease. Kidney transplantation is a surgical procedure that replaces a damaged kidney with a healthy one. Other treatment options include medication and lifestyle changes to manage the symptoms of kidney disease.

The diagnosis outlook includes blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, and others. Blood tests are used to measure creatinine and other parameters to determine kidney function. Urine tests are used to detect the presence of protein and blood in urine, which can indicate kidney damage. Imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI are used to visualize the kidneys and identify any abnormalities. The end-use outlook includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Hospitals are the largest end-users of kidney function tests, due to the availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment options. Ambulatory surgical centers are gaining popularity due to the growing trend towards outpatient care and minimally invasive procedures.

The global kidney function tests market is highly competitive, with the presence of several large and small players. Some of the major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Randox Laboratories Ltd. These companies are investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative products to the market. They are also expanding their market reach through strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease and the growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment.

Strategic Development:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA introduced their latest hemodialysis system, the 6008 CAREsystem, on 23 September 2021. This new system has an intuitive user interface, improved safety features, and a new connectivity platform for remote patient monitoring and telehealth, and is expected to enhance the company's position in the global end-stage renal disease market.

On 11 June 2019, Baxter International Inc. launched the Sharesource 2.0 clinical portal, a remote patient monitoring platform for patients undergoing home dialysis. This platform enables healthcare providers to remotely monitor the dialysis treatments of patients and make necessary adjustments to their treatment parameters.

Braun Melsungen AG acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. on 25 February 2019, to strengthen its presence in the home dialysis market. NxStage Medical, Inc. is a manufacturer of home hemodialysis machines and other dialysis products. The acquisition is expected to benefit B. Braun Melsungen AG in expanding its product portfolio and providing better home dialysis solutions to patients.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/end-stage-renal-disease-market

Competitive Landscape:

The global end-stage renal disease (ESRD) market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several large and medium-sized players, including Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Baxter International Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to introduce new and advanced products and improve existing ones to stay ahead in the competition. They are also engaged in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market presence.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is one of the largest players in the global ESRD market, offering a range of products and services in the field of dialysis, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis products, and renal pharmaceuticals. DaVita Inc. is another major player in the market, offering integrated care for patients with ESRD through its network of dialysis centers and nephrologists.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6278

Baxter International Inc. is a global leader in renal care products, offering a wide range of products, including peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis equipment and consumables, and continuous renal replacement therapy products. Nipro Corporation is a Japanese company that specializes in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, with a significant presence in the ESRD market. The company offers a range of products, including dialysis machines, dialyzers, and bloodline systems.

Browse More Reports:

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market

HCIT Consulting Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hcit-consulting-services-market

Disposable Nursing Pad Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-nursing-pad-market

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-medical-gloves-market

Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-gypsum-market