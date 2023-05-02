Global Blood Warmers Market to Reach USD 4.32 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Safe Transfusion Operations

Reports And Data

The global blood warmers market size is expected to reach USD 4.32 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blood Warmers Market was USD 2.16 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 4.32 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for safe and efficient blood transfusion procedures in healthcare facilities. Blood transfusions are crucial in treating various medical conditions, including surgeries, injuries, and cancer therapies. Intravenous (IV) warmers are essential in preventing hypothermia and related issues by maintaining the temperature of blood and other IV fluids at a constant level. The demand for blood transfusions is rising due to the growing elderly population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a higher number of surgical procedures.

The market growth is also propelled by technological advancements in IV warmers, such as the development of portable and battery-operated warmers, which are practical and convenient to use, particularly in emergencies. Blood IV warmers also improve patient safety and healthcare standards by reducing the risk of transfusion-related complications like hypothermia, coagulopathy, and electrolyte imbalances.

Additionally, there is a significant potential for market players in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, where rising healthcare costs, increased awareness of the benefits of blood transfusion, and improved healthcare infrastructure are creating new market opportunities. However, factors such as the high cost of blood IV warmers and the availability of substitute devices, like heating pads and fluid warmers, may restrain market growth. Additionally, some countries may face a shortage of qualified medical experts and inadequate healthcare infrastructure that could potentially limit market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global blood warmer devices market is segmented by product type and end-use outlook. Based on product type, the market is further divided into dry heat, moist heat, and blood IV warmers. The moist heat segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its ability to quickly warm blood and prevent hypothermia. The dry heat segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to its ability to prevent blood contamination and reduce the risk of transfusion reactions.

Based on end-use outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the high number of blood transfusions carried out in hospitals. Blood banks are also expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the increasing demand for blood transfusions in emergency situations.

Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of outpatient surgeries being carried out in these centers. Other end-use segments include clinics, trauma centers, and nursing homes.

Strategic Development:

Stryker Corporation announced on January 5, 2021 that it has acquired OrthoSensor, a company that develops sensor technology for orthopedic procedures. With this acquisition, Stryker aims to reinforce its position in the global orthopedic market, which includes the blood IV warmers segment.

In April 23, 2019, Smiths Medical unveiled its Level 1 convective warmer, a novel blood IV warmer that leverages a distinct heating technology to ensure consistent blood temperature during transfusion procedures. This launch is part of Smiths Medical's efforts to enhance its offerings in the medical equipment industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global blood IV warmers market is experiencing steady growth, with increasing demand for safe and effective blood transfusion procedures, particularly in emergency settings. The market is characterized by the presence of a few major players and several small to medium-sized companies competing to gain market share. The major players in the market include The 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Geratherm Medical AG, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument Corporation, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, and EMIT CORPORATION.

These companies have a significant market presence and offer a wide range of blood IV warmers and related accessories. They are also investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative products in the market. Furthermore, these companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market reach and strengthen their position in the market.

The global blood IV warmers market is highly competitive, and companies are focused on improving their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Market players are also focused on developing more portable and user-friendly devices to cater to the needs of end-users. With the increasing adoption of blood IV warmers in various healthcare settings, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

