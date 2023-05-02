Global Endoscopy Operative Devices Market to Grow at 5.0% CAGR by Forecast Period 2032

Reports And Data

The global endoscopy operative devices market size was USD 8.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Endoscopy Operative Devices Market was valued at USD 8.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity, rising awareness about the advantages of minimally invasive procedures, and the growing number of healthcare facilities. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic technique used to detect, prevent, and treat issues related to visceral organs. The use of endoscopic surgical equipment is critical in the medical field because it leads to faster recovery times and less invasive procedures.

The elderly population is expected to be a significant driver of the endoscopy operative devices market since endoscopic operations are required for the treatment of various medical conditions prevalent in this age group. For instance, gallstones, liver abscesses, pelvic abscesses, intestinal perforations, and endometriosis are some of the medical conditions that endoscopy is used to treat in geriatric populations globally. According to United Nations predictions published in 2020, the world's geriatric population is expected to surpass 1.5 billion by 2050, accounting for 16.0% of the total global population. In 2019, the world's geriatric population aged 65 or above was around 727 million. As the world's population ages, more individuals will be at risk of developing chronic illnesses that necessitate invasive endoscopic treatments.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5923

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global endoscopy equipment market is segmented into several product categories. The first category is Flexible Endoscopes, which are widely used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These instruments are highly versatile and allow physicians to visualize and access the internal organs and tissues of the body. The second category is Robot-Assisted Endoscopes, which are used for minimally invasive procedures. These instruments provide greater precision and control for physicians, resulting in less patient discomfort and quicker recovery times.

The third category is Disposable Endoscopes, which are used for one-time procedures. These instruments are highly cost-effective and reduce the risk of infections associated with reusable instruments. The fourth category is Capsule Endoscopes, which are small, ingestible devices that capture images of the digestive tract. These instruments are highly effective in diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders and provide a minimally invasive alternative to traditional endoscopic procedures.

Other important product categories include Visualization Systems, which provide high-quality images for physicians, and various accessories and consumables. Endoscopy equipment is used in a wide range of applications, including gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, gyneocology endoscopy, arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, otoscopy, laryngoscopy, and others. Gastrointestinal endoscopy is one of the most common applications of endoscopy equipment. This procedure is used to diagnose and treat various conditions of the digestive system, including ulcers, polyps, and cancers.

Strategic Development:

The market for endoscopy operative devices has been growing steadily, with a global market size of USD 8.45 billion in 2021. The market is expected to maintain a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders like cancer, diabetes, and obesity, rising awareness about the advantages of minimally invasive procedures, and an increasing number of healthcare centers.

One of the major drivers of the market is the rising elderly population worldwide. This demographic is more prone to chronic diseases that require endoscopic surgical equipment for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Endoscopic procedures are beneficial in the medical field as they help in faster healing and require less invasive methods. They are necessary for the treatment of various conditions such as gallstones, liver abscesses, pelvic abscesses, intestinal perforations, and endometriosis among the elderly population globally.

According to United Nations predictions published in 2020, by 2050, the world's geriatric population is expected to reach over 1.5 billion, accounting for 16.0% of the world's total population. In 2019, the world's geriatric population aged 65 or above was nearly 727 million. As the global population ages, more people are at risk of developing chronic diseases that can only be treated by invasive endoscopic treatments.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endoscopy-operative-devices-market

Competitive Landscape:

The global endoscopy operative devices market is characterized by moderate consolidation, with a few major players operating on both global and regional levels. These companies are engaged in extensive product development and strategic alliances to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their market share.

Cook, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. are among the major companies in the global endoscopy operative devices market. These companies have a strong presence in the market and are continuously investing in research and development to introduce innovative products and technologies.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5923

Other prominent players in the market include Karl Storz, CONMED Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Olympus Corporation. These companies also offer a wide range of endoscopy operative devices and accessories, and are constantly striving to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence.

Browse More Reports:

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market

HCIT Consulting Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hcit-consulting-services-market

Disposable Nursing Pad Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-nursing-pad-market

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-medical-gloves-market

Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-gypsum-market