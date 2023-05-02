Ellie's love story on how she confronts challenges in life
Maelyn Bjork pens a unique story in her book, Ellie Reinvented.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maelyn Bjork embarks on an intriguing narrative that will make readers curious and fuss about her book, Ellie Reinvented. It tackles issues like marital abuse; couple abuse and how it could affect the lives of not only couples but also the people around them. Ellie Reinvented is a moving and compelling book that demonstrates to women that they do not have to endure violence—an educational read that gives women the confidence to overcome challenges.
Albert, a reader from Amazon, shared his book review of Bjork's Ellie Reinvented, he described it as "A terrifying relationship, suspense, stress... and love, lots of love. All this and much more." he claims that he enjoys the book and would gladly read it all over again whether what gender people are. "I totally recommend that you read it and can realize many terrifying situations that unfortunately women experience in their day to day lives. I think it can help raise awareness." he added.
Maelyn Bjork earned a B.S. degree in Home Economics and a minor in English. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona after she wed and earned a master's degree from Arizona State University in Foods and Nutrition. Today, she lives with her husband and Bebe the cat in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bjork is also a former high school English teacher and has been producing romantic suspense novels since she retired.
Grab a copy on Amazon now! The book is also available on other leading digital platforms worldwide.
