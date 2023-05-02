NEW LAW IMPROVES ACCESS, EQUITY FOR CANCER PATIENTS IN GEORGIA
Governor signs bill into law aimed at increasing access to cancer clinical trials among underserved populations.GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed SB223 into law today, paving the way to improve access and participation for Georgia residents to potentially life-saving breakthrough medical advancements for cancer clinical trials.
The new law clarifies that reimbursing patients for the out-of-pocket travel expenses necessary to get to and from a clinical trial site should not be considered inducement or coercion. It reinforces that travel reimbursements are instead critical components to helping a wider, more diverse group of patients access innovative medical treatments, regardless of their income, insurance or financial abilities. Georgia is the 7th state to pass such a law.
- SB 223 builds on 2018 updated official guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and reinforces to trial sponsors like pharmaceutical companies and drug manufacturers that they can reimburse cancer patients for travel costs to a clinical trial.
- The bill establishes travel reimbursements as a fair practice that encourages equal access to potentially life-saving clinical trial treatments by making it easier for people to access that care.
- The bill makes it clear travel reimbursements don’t incentivize or coerce people into trials.
“I am thrilled for Georgia residents that this law has been passed. It helps level the playing field in terms of widening access to clinical trials, which can help make them more diverse and equitable,” explains Dana Dornsife, Founder & Chief Mission and Strategy Officer of Lazarex Cancer Foundation, the only national non-profit that helps patients identify cancer clinical trials and reimburses travel to get there. “I’m also impressed with how quickly leaders in Georgia rallied around this effort once we brought this to their attention. They moved swiftly, got the bill passed and we are thankful to the Governor for signing it. This not only brings hope to many; it has the power to positively impact many lives.”
In 2018 Lazarex succeeded in driving change in official guidance at the FDA to say that reimbursing cancer patients in a clinical trial is not coercion, but rather fair practice for creating equal access to cancer trials. Since then, the organization has secured similar legislation in 6 states to reinforce that guidance at the state level. Georgia is the 7th. Lazarex is currently working to add Florida, New York, Ohio, and Maryland to the list.
Why travel reimbursements improve clinical trial access and equity
Efforts are currently underway in Georgia to increase cancer clinical trial awareness and participation to reduce disparities in cancer care. That’s because clinical trials offer access to advanced treatments before the FDA approves them and the general public can receive them.
But an estimated 97 percent of cancer patients don't enroll in clinical trials. Research shows the travel burden is one of the main barriers.
Clinical trial sites are often far from home, making travel for patients both difficult and financially burdensome.
70% of potential participants live 2 hours or more from a trial site.
It’s difficult and rare for patients to get reimbursed for 100% of travel costs.
Research shows the burden of travel is highest for low-income patients.
“This new law will provide a pathway to eliminate the financial burdens cancer patients face accessing and staying in clinical trials.” explains Erin Miller, Development Manager for Lazarex Cancer Foundation, who attended the Governor’s signing ceremony. Her own husband encountered financial challenges accessing clinical trials when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2003. Clinical trials gave him 19 additional months with his family before he passed away. He was the inspiration for Lazarex, started by Dana, Erin and their sister Karen.
“Lazarex helps patients find clinical trials and reimburses them for out of pocket travel expenses including airfare, hotel parking, gas and companion fares so we’ve seen first-hand what happens when patients don’t have the support they need to get to clinical trials,” Erin continues. “State laws like this are so important because they go a long way in helping change that.”
About Lazarex Cancer Foundation:
Lazarex is the only non-profit in the United States that assists patients with finding clinical trials and reimburses them for the travel costs associated with those clinical trials. In its 15 years, Lazarex has helped reimburse the travel expenses for 10,000 patients in clinical trials. It also operates pop-up cancer resource centers called Lazarex Wellness HUBS in Philadelphia. Los Angeles and the East Bay (San Francisco.)
