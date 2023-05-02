NGS-based RNA Sequencing Market Expected to Reach USD 19.68 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global National-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based RNA sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 19.68 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market sequencing had a value of USD 3.54 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period, reaching USD 19.68 Billion in 2032. Factors driving the market growth include increased government funding for genomics research, rising cases of cancer and rare disorders, and the growing need for precision medicine. The rising demand for personalized treatment strategies, made possible by accurate analysis of an individual's genetic profile using NGS-based RNA sequencing, is also contributing to market growth.

Governments worldwide are investing in genomics research, which is spurring industry expansion. However, the high cost of NGS-based RNA sequencing and the shortage of qualified professionals are expected to hamper market growth. The market is expected to benefit from technological advancements, including the development of high-throughput sequencing platforms and software tools, leading to faster and more precise RNA sequencing analysis.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5839

NGS-based RNA sequencing is increasingly being used in drug discovery and development to identify new therapeutic targets, confirm existing ones, and understand medication function, further driving market revenue growth. The rising demand for customized medicine, technological advancements in sequencing, and increased government funding for genomics research are all expected to fuel market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

There are three main types of sequencing technologies that are currently being used in the field of genomics. The first of these is Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), which involves the use of fluorescently-labeled nucleotides to detect the sequence of a DNA molecule as it is synthesized. SBS is widely used and is known for its high accuracy and low cost.

There are three main steps in the sequencing workflow: Sample preparation, Sequencing, and Data Analysis. Sample preparation involves the isolation and preparation of DNA from the sample of interest. This is a critical step as it can impact the quality and quantity of DNA available for sequencing.

Sequencing technology has numerous applications in the fields of Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Research. In the field of Diagnostics, sequencing is used to identify genetic mutations associated with diseases and to develop personalized treatment plans. In Drug Discovery, sequencing is used to identify potential drug targets and to design more effective treatments.

Strategic Development:

Several strategic developments in the field of genomics have been announced by major players in the industry. Illumina entered into a collaboration with Roche in 2021, with the aim of developing and distributing in vitro diagnostic tests using Illumina's sequencing technology. The partnership is expected to accelerate the availability and adoption of NGS-based diagnostic tests in healthcare.

Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired PPD, a leading contract research organization, for USD 17.4 billion in 2021. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Thermo Fisher's capabilities in the clinical research and drug development markets.

Qiagen N.V. partnered with DiaSorin in 2020 to develop and distribute a fully automated diagnostic system for COVID-19 testing. The system utilizes Qiagen's QIAstat-Dx platform and DiaSorin's LIAISON analyzer to provide efficient and accurate testing for the virus.

In 2020, Oxford Nanopore Technologies secured a $59 million funding round, led by China Construction Bank International, to accelerate the development and commercialization of its sequencing technology.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ngs-based-rna-sequencing-market

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based RNA sequencing is highly competitive, with a range of large and medium-sized players vying for market share. Major companies operating in this market have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and product innovation to maintain their competitive edge.

Illumina, Inc. is a key player in this market and has a significant market share. They offer a broad range of NGS-based RNA sequencing products, including whole genome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, and targeted sequencing. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is another major player that provides a range of sequencing solutions, including Ion Torrent and Applied Biosystems sequencing platforms.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5839

Qiagen N.V. and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. are other significant players in the market, with Qiagen offering a range of RNA sequencing solutions for research and diagnostic applications. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. is a leader in the development of nanopore sequencing technology, which has the potential to revolutionize the field of RNA sequencing.

Browse More Reports:

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market

HCIT Consulting Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hcit-consulting-services-market

Disposable Nursing Pad Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-nursing-pad-market

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-medical-gloves-market

Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-gypsum-market