Outsourcing Veteran Shares Insights in Las Vegas Convention of Professionals

Co-sourcing provides a more hands-on approach that fosters communication, collaboration, and trust, leading to better results for both parties involved.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, US-based services and Co-sourcing provider, presented at the Call and Contact Center Expo 23. The expo provided an opportunity for professionals to network and strategize in optimizing Customer Experience (CX) for their customers.
— David Shapiro, COO of Premier BPO
The two-day event featured keynote speakers and panel discussions covering a range of topics from Contact Center automation to CX tools, Blockchain, Cyber solutions, AI integration, outsourcing, and more. It provided attendees with the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions and workshops that explore cutting-edge technology for CX.
Premier BPO Chief Operating Officer, Dave Shapiro, delivered a breakout session at the Expo, discussing Co-sourcing vs Outsourcing. Dave revealed how Co-sourcing can lead to stronger partnerships and improved customer interactions. As Co-sourcing partnerships innately support business outcomes that are incentives-based, they help create alignment of goals with the client. Also shared were key insights on how Co-sourcing offers a more collaborative approach that allows businesses to have greater control over the project and the quality of the work, resulting in increased productivity and overall success.
"Partner relationships are a vital aspect of any business, and Co-sourcing can be a game-changer when it comes to maximizing those relationships. Especially in terms of effective Account Management with a higher level of partnership. This involves understanding and learning the client's business as much as our own while delivering ideas for improvement to the client. Co-sourcing provides a more hands-on approach that fosters communication, collaboration, and trust, leading to better results for both parties involved.” said Dave.
The session underlined the importance of account management and the role of a business process outsourcing partner in providing insights to clients. Dave touched on the importance of consultative expertise, integrating a high level of personalization in solutions, and guidelines on how to decide which service (Co-sourcing or Outsourcing) is best suited to a unique business need.
Premier BPO specializes in providing support to First-Time Outsourcers and mid-size firms. The company measures its success based on the insights it delivers to clients, by becoming a seamless extension of their business. Premier BPO was also recently named in the top 7% of BPOs worldwide in OA’s Global Outsourcing Firms Index.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values and objectives and by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client’s organization. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for several industries through its global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI certification and has been serving clients since 2003.
