Parmesan Cheese Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2031

Many consumers are increasing their usage of parmesan in powdered and grated form, leading to an increase in the residential application of parmesan cheese.

An increase in the consumption of gourmet, as well as comfort food across the world has increased, which has led to a rise in demand for the parmesan cheese market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the global adoption of Parmesan Cheese, increase in the production of parmesan-based snacks, and surge in popularity of parmesan cheese as a functional and nutritional food drive the growth of the global parmesan cheese market. The parmesan cheese market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the powdered parmesan cheese segment accounted for the majority of the total parmesan cheese market.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47676

Parmesan cheese is a tough, granular cow's milk cheese which is aged for at least one year before being sold offered for sale. Parmigiano-Reggiano is the most authentic type of parmesan cheese, produced in Italy's Reggiano region in the cities of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova, and its production is strictly regulated by law. Grana Padano, another cheese grown in the same region, is also considered a type of parmesan and is frequently used in the production of powdered or shredded parmesan in the Parmesan Cheese Industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The players operating in the parmesan cheese market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Parmesan cheese Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the Parmesan cheese Market Analysis include- All American Food, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc., Caseificio Gennari, Caseificio Sepertino, Dalter Food Group, Frank and Sal., Italia del Gusto, La Ferme Cheese, Lactalis Corporation, Organic Valley, San Pier Damiani, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Kroger Company, and Thornico A/S.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global parmesan cheese market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. As authentic parmesan cheese, called Parmigiano-Reggiano, is produced in the Reggiano region of Italy in the Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova areas. Europe has strict laws with regard to the classification of parmesan cheese to maintain the highest quality and authenticity of cheese possible. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (245 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1cc8ea18587d2a7feb68b28e1fe82a60

Based on end user, the food service segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global parmesan cheese market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. An increase in the popularity of Italian food across the world has increased significantly, especially in the developing regions of the world, which led to the opening of several new Italian food establishments across the world.

This is projected to boost the growth of the parmesan cheese market in the future, as parmesan is majorly used in Italian cuisine. However, the food retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in the consumers' purchase of various types of parmesan cheese for utilizing them in home cooking and baking activities.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the powdered parmesan cheese segment dominated the market in 2021 and the grated parmesan cheese segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

By nature, dairy based parmesan cheese held the highest market share in 2021, while the vegan parmesan cheese segment is predicted to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

By category, conventional parmesan cheese was the largest segment in 2021, with the organic parmesan cheese segment expected to have significant growth.

By end user, the food retail segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/47676

Based on type, the powdered segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global parmesan cheese market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to its convenience of use and easy availability through various retail channels.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.