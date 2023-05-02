Mom 2.0 Summit to feature the new Cartdrop app that solves the problem of “I can’t believe I forgot that!”
Get ready to revolutionize your grocery shopping! 🛒📱Cartdrop, the scan-and-shop app, is taking over the Mom 2.0 Summit!
We know that moms lead extremely busy lives and always need to make sure they are managing their work – invisible and visible. Creating the Cartdrop app was a way for us to help solve that problem.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom 2.0 Summit to feature new app that solves the problem of “I can’t believe I forgot that!”
— Michelle Hayward
Cartdrop, the mobile scan-and-shop grocery app, today announced that they were selected to participate in Mom 2.0 Summit marketplace, the premiere professional mom influencer and creator conference taking place May 7-9th in Scottsdale, Arizona. By attending the conference Mom 2.0 community will be educated on the value of Cartdrop and able to collaborate directly with the Co-Founders.
“We know that moms lead extremely busy lives and always need to make sure they are managing their work – invisible and visible,” shared Michelle Hayward, Co-Founder of Cartdrop. “Creating the Cartdrop app was a way for us to help solve that problem. Finding more efficiency in something like grocery shopping may seem like a small thing, but our Cartdroppers tell us that they feel like they are able to spend more time on what matters, enjoying life and not just planning for it.”
“Getting feedback in real-time from creators who are focused on improving daily life for parents is essential to us and will only help us further innovate” noted Shannon Murphy, Co-Founder of Cartdrop. “We are proud to be part of the Mom 2.0 community and are really looking forward to being in person in Scottsdale!”
The centerpiece of Cartdrop’s presence at Mom 2.0 Summit will be a coveted spot in the Mom 2.0 Marketplace, a small and imitate area where top creators from around the nation mingle and connect with a curated group of partners each year. Cartdrop will also host a happy hour gathering for a group of influencers during the event, to build deeper awareness and lasting connections.
“It was clear to us that Michelle and Shannon designed this app for the type of people in our community, busy parents, who are trying to manage life and work,” said Carrie Pacini, Co-Founder at Mom 2.0. “It’s important for us to select partners who are creating solutions to improve daily life for busy parents, and we’re so happy that we are able to include Cartdrop in this year’s Summit."
ABOUT CARTDROP
Cartdrop is a free mobile grocery shopping app that allows you to scan and shop, creating and saving items to custom shopping lists. Collaborating with your household on the shopping list is easy and ensures nothing is forgotten. Today, Cartdrop directly integrates with the shopping interface of nearly 1,800 Kroger stores nationwide including Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Owen’s Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s Gerbes, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s. After launching in early 2023, Cartdrop has helped hundreds of shoppers manage their busy lives. Cartdrop is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.
ABOUT MOM 2.0
The Mom 2.0 Summit is the premier professional conference for influential mom creators and female entrepreneurs. Every year, leaders in media and industry converge at the Summit to compare notes, discuss ideas and forecast what’s next for women online and in the marketplace. Mom 2.0 was conceived in the fall of 2008 to facilitate a much-needed, focused conversation between moms and marketers in the growing online marketing and social media space. Fifteen years later, the conversation continues to grow. This year will focus on elevating the roles and achievements of mothers and women in the world, and what that means for media, entertainment, and storytelling.
