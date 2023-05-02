From Persecution to Perseverance with Amsterdam's Renowned Storyteller Karel Baracs Travels to Tribeca
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join American Friends of Soroka Medical Center and Tribeca Synagogue at the exclusive NYC performance of "Rescuing The Jewish Children of Amsterdam" by the Storyteller of Amsterdam on Sunday, May 21st. All tickets are $20. Storyteller Karel Baracs, a renowned performer and Holocaust educator who has dedicated his career to preserving the memories of the Holocaust and its survivors will narrate the true story of the rescue of Jewish children by the Dutch resistance during World War II. Soroka.org/Storyteller.
The performance of "Rescuing The Jewish Children of Amsterdam" is a poignant reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust and the bravery of those who risked their lives to save others. Baracs will take the audience on a journey through a true story of persecution and betrayal, loyalty and love, that makes a deep impression on audiences of all ages. The story is set in Amsterdam in 1943, where the Apples, a Jewish family, live in hiding above a shop in the heart of the city. When their shelter is raided, the family is taken to a prison for Jews, where the children are separated from their parents. Two friends, Hester and Pauline, witness the persecution and decide to take action against the occupying force.
"Karel Baracs is a master storyteller who brings the history of the Holocaust to life with passion and grace," said Caroline Freidfertig, AFS’ Board President. "His performances are not to be missed, and we are thrilled to have him join us for this important event in support of Soroka Medical Center's Holocaust Survivor Care Program.
As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive care to Holocaust survivors, Soroka Medical Center has developed a range of programs that address the unique medical and social needs of survivors and their families. These programs include a dedicated geriatric ward, psychological counseling services, outreach programs that aim to connect survivors with their communities, and educational initiatives that promote awareness and understanding of the Holocaust and its legacy.
Guests will have an opportunity to learn about an inspiring story of courage and compassion in the face of adversity together supporting Soroka Medical Center's vital work in caring for Holocaust survivors and over one million residents of the Negev. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit Soroka.org/Storyteller. School groups are encouraged, please email Friends@Soroka.org for more information. To stay connected with AFS, follow @SorokaFriends on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Online donations can be made at Soroka.org/Donate.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
Soroka Medical Center is Israel’s leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be’er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel’s land. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics.This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence in action and medical research that has a global impact. Soroka.org
