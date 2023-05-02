High assessments could cost median Dallas homeowner $626 in extra property taxes
Are county appraisal districts overshooting home values?DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas County property tax assessments value houses at 8.8% above market value for the median property. The median Dallas home has an extra tax assessment of $23,180). The 2023 median home value from Dallas Central Appraisal District is $328,180 versus a median sales price time adjusted for January 2023 of $305,000. ($328,180 - $305,000 = $23,180) The extra property taxes for the median home owner would be $626 before considering tax protests, exemptions, and tax rate compression.
Fully 73% of Dallas homes are assessed in excess of market value versus 27% assessed at or below market value. The ratio of Dallas homeowners over-assessed and the median time adjusted sales price are based on a study of 26,629 home sales in Dallas County during January 2022 to March 2023.
Dallas Central Appraisal District increased home prices by 13.2% versus a drop in median home prices in Dallas of 3.2%. The gap between the increase and the decline in value is 16.4%. The total DCAD value for homes in Dallas County increased from $214.6 to $242.9 billion, an increase of $28.3 billion. At 2.7%, property taxes would be $0.764 billion before appeals, etc.
Dallas metro home prices are compiled from the MetroTex Association of Realtors®, encompassing multiple counties, and giving a slight deviation from Dallas County home sales values, but still showing a significant gap in comparison with the Dallas County appraised values.
The Dallas County median level of assessment of 108.8% for homes is similar to the statewide average of 106.9% This is the first year since Texas became a state that home values are consistently overstated by Texas appraisal districts. For 18 large counties, 15 counties value homes in excess of market value, often by 10 to 18% above market value. Three counties valued homes slightly below market value on average. These include Guadalupe (99.6%), Lubbock (97.7 %) and Williamson ( 96.7%).
Dallas County homeowners with property over $1.5M see the sharpest spike with a 23.1% increase in assessed value. When evaluating Dallas County homes by size, residential property between 6,000 and 7,999 sq. ft. increased the most at 21.7%. Homes in Dallas County built since 2001 have an assessment increase of 19.3%, the highest among construction date ranges.
Dallas County property owners are facing massive increases in assessed value. Don’t accept the new appraisal value, it is your right to appeal. Don’t pay more than your fair share. Record levels of property tax protest are expected to follow. The deadline to file a property tax protest is May 15th.
About O'Connor:
O’Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O’Connor’s team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs more than 600 professionals worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.
Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™ . There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless you receive a reduction on your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.
Patrick O'Connor, President
O'Connor
+1 713-375-4128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube