Semiconductor Inspection System Market Growth Trends Analysis to Reach $8.9 billion by 2031

Semiconductor Inspection System Market Expected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor inspection system market size was valued at $5.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A semiconductor inspection system is an equipment to check for compliance or non-compliance, abnormality, or unsuitability, in terms of specific criteria. It is a process for detecting any particles or defects in a wafer.

The advancement of R&D facilities and growth in foundries continue to drive the semiconductor inspection system market growth. The market for consumer electronics is increasing due to rising demand. The industry is also being supplemented by an increase in the number of servers and data centers. The most recent advancements in electronic products have resulted in a desire for high-performance electronic devices, high functionality, tiny form factor, and low cost. This has boosted the semiconductor inspection system market growth.

Top Players in the Market:

ASML Holdings N.V., Applied Materials, Inc., Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi High-Tech Corporation), KLA Corporation, Lasertec Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., C&D Semiconductor Services Inc.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers in the semiconductor inspection system market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted the sales of semiconductor inspection system companies. In addition, a lack of manpower and raw materials constrained the supply of raw materials for semiconductor inspection systems, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, the reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to the re-opening of semiconductor inspection system companies.

Segments of the Market -

Type -

Wafer Inspection System

Mask Inspection System

End-User -

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM)

Foundry

Memory Manufacturers

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

