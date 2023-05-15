BLUE WATER CONTENT ANNOUCS ITS ENVIRONMENTAL LIBRARY WITH ARTINI AT CANNES
– Blue Water Content announced today its licensing its online catalogue using the Artini.Pro platform based in the Czech Republic.
“We are happy to add Blue Water Content to our list of clients who have sent over 130,000 screening licenses to over 48 countries worldwide.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Water Content announced today its licensing its online catalogue using the Artini.Pro platform based in the Czech Republic. It’s the fastest growing digital marketplace, says Founder & CEO, Greg Reitman, Blue Water Content where consumers can find good eco content on secure robust platforms like Artini. It allows us to scale as we continue to grow this particular genre that we believe will resonate well with a European audience and the rest of the world.
— Tim Addison, Head of Partnerships, Artini
Tim Addison, who heads partnership at Artinii.Pro says, “We are happy to add Blue Water Content to our list of clients who have sent over 130,000 screening licenses to over 48 countries worldwide. Greg is a busy man, and our solution ensures he has full control over where and when his content is played, can set regional restrictions and pricing conditions for each country. In short, together with our built-in payment gateway, (provided by Stripe) his own website, now backed by Artinii.Pro, allows contactless sales and his customers can order, take delivery of any of his cool collection of films and screen them within minutes and with no chance of piracy.”
Blue Water Content recently acquired the feature documentary film Shadow Weavers directed by Erica Nguyen; The Cost of Free Water directed by Jeremie Battaglia; Ecocide directed by Juliet Brown; Fuel directed by Joshua Tickell; Guardians of the Earth directed by Filip Antoni Malinowski; Hollywood's Magical Island - Catalina directed by Greg Reitman; River Blue directed by David Mcllvride and Roger Williams; Rooted in Peace directed by Greg Reitman; The Carbon Rush directed by Amy Miller; The Reluctant Radical directed by Lindsey Grayzel; The Wolf OR-7 Expedition directed by Daniel Byers; Giants directed by Luz Carasa; Last Paddle? directed by Roger Williams; Northern Grease directed by John Muirhead & Tamo Campos; Not Without Us directed by Mark Decena; Right to Harm directed by Annie Spencer & Matt Wechsler; Sled Dogs to Saint Paul directed by Patrick Knight & Kelly Schoenfelder; The Burden directed by Roger Sorkin; The Radicals directed by Brian Hockenstein & Tamo Campos; Tidewater directed by Roger Sorkin; Tomorrow’s Power directed by Amy Miller; Current Revolution: Nation in Transition directed by Roger Sorkin; Current Revolution: Transformation Cannot Be Stopped directed by Roger Sorkin; Feel of Vision directed by Austin Gardner & Tucker Gragg; The Sacramento at Current Speed directed by Mitch Dion.
About Blue Water Content
Blue Water Content, an affiliate of Blue Water Entertainment (“BWE”), is a film acquisition and distribution company that has continued to grow its environmental content, expanding into the international marketplace. Founded in 2020, the company focuses on high-quality, environmental storytelling driven films, boarding projects at all stages of production and through release across multiple platforms in North America, including a day and date theatrical/VOD release strategy. The venture solidified its place as a global distributor with partnership deals beginning with territories, including: Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany and Italy. Based in Santa Monica, Blue Water Content was established by Greg Reitman, BWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and is led by Harris Tulchin who serves as Head of Business and Legal.
About Artini Pro:
Artinii.Pro is a one-stop ecosystem for today's film professionals. It provides inexpensive, secure global delivery of AV content and licensed rights management for public screenings, T-VOD, and festival distribution within minutes. Security, efficiency, ease of use, transparent rights management and monetization lie at the heart of the suite of Artinii.Pro tools.
Secure your content with studio standard DRM best-in-class patent pending technology.
Approved by the largest film studios - Sony, Disney, Universal, 20th Century Fox, etc.
With invisible and inaudible forensic watermarking in every delivery which includes location and ID information with Blockchain protection done by Mytitle. We are proud to have not one film pirated since we began full global operations 2 years ago.
