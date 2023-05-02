New Report and Blog Exposes Widespread Consumer Abuse by the major credit bureaus

Detailed report by industry leader Joeziel Vazquez exposes the credit bureau cartel for their utter disregard for the law and their power over the CFPB.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, a new report and blog has been released revealing the shocking truth about the abusive practices of credit bureaus towards consumers. The report titled "Credit Bureaus' Systemic Failure to Investigate Disputes: A Threat to Consumer Protection and Access to Credit," highlights the rampant use of stall tactic letters and complete disregard of disputes by the major credit bureaus , resulting in further harm to consumers already struggling with credit issues.

The report, which can be found on https://www.credlocity.com/post/expert-report-reveals-credit-bureaus-systemic-failure-to-investigate-disputes, provides a detailed analysis of various lawsuits and CFPB investigations that have exposed the wrongdoing of credit repair companies. These investigations have found that the major credit bureaus have routinely ignored and disregarded disputes submitted by consumers, often leading to further damage to their credit scores. Additionally,the credit bureaus and their employees have used stall tactic letters to delay investigations and prolong the process, resulting in even more harm to the consumer.

The report also outlines legislative solutions that can be implemented to address these issues, including amending the FCRA and the Credit Repair Organizations Act, as well as proposing rule-based solutions that can be easily adopted by the FTC and CFPB.

"We believe it's time to shed light on the abusive practices of the credit bureaus and take action to protect consumers," said Joeziel Joey Vazquez-Davila,the author of the report. "Consumers who are already struggling with credit issues should not have to face further harm and abuse from the very companies that are required to follow the FCRA and properly investigate disputes."

The blog post provides a more detailed analysis of the report's findings and proposes actionable steps that can be taken to address these issues. The blog post also highlights the importance of private credit repair companies taking responsibility and pushing for change in the industry.

The report and blog have already gained attention from various news sources and consumer advocacy groups, with many calling for action to be taken to address these abusive practices.

"We hope that this report and blog will serve as a wake-up call to the industry and government officials," said Joeziel "It's time to put an end to the abuse and protect consumers from further harm."

