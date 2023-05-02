Construction Mats Market Segments and Future Opportunity Assessment Grows at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2031

Construction Mats Market Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction mats market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Construction mats are widely used at locations where roads, bridges, and other types of infrastructure are being built or repaired to create a temporary road surface. Construction mats are often made from a variety of materials, including wood and composites. This type of road surface is meant to provide a strong and secure surface for vehicles and workers during construction. The construction mat is often removed once the job is complete.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players profiled in the construction mats market include Calumet Harbor Lumber, Garnett Wood Products, Greatmats Corp., Groundtrax Systems Ltd., Lodax, Newpark Resources, Inc., Quality Mat Company, Signature Systems Group, LLC, Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd., and W. W. Grainger, Inc.

Construction mat rental businesses have seen a spike in demand as their use has become more widespread across a variety of industries. Businesses in the event and construction sectors look for construction mats for rental that they may use as needed and then return after the usage is over.

By using the rental service, firms can cut back on the costs and liabilities involved with construction mat purchases. In addition, the rental service eliminates the requirement for transportation and decreases the need to store the mats in the business' warehouse. As a result, the mat rental industry deters businesses from making new mat purchases, which lowers construction mat sales as a whole. The market's expansion is being hampered by the drop in sales of new construction mats. Such factor are hindering the growth of construction mats market.

Eco-friendly products have become more popular in the market as a result of the negative impact caused by the rate of environmental degradation. Construction mats with minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs), 100% recycling capability, and good-grade adhesives without additional urea are what customers in many industries are opting for. Construction mat manufacturers anticipate that the introduction of an ecologically friendly product to the market is expected to present a chance to boost sales by emphasizing the benefits of their merchandise. Such initiative are expected to offer lucrative oppourtunities for growth of construction mats market.

Construction Mats Segmentation Based On:

The construction mats market is segmented on the basis of type, connection, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into composite mats and wood & metal mats. By connection, the market is bifurcated into linked and locked. By application, the market is classified into temporary roadways and working platform.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

