Food Security, Health, Sustainability, and Economic Opportunity Take Center Stage at FoodNiche Summit 2023 in New York
Food industry experts, CPG brands, policymakers, innovators, and investors meet for thought-provoking conversation on shaping a healthy, sustainable food futureNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodNiche Inc today confirmed that Kate MacKenzie, Executive Director, New York City Mayor’s Office of Food Policy will deliver the opening keynote address at FoodNiche Summit 2023, holding on May 30, 2023 in New York City. The Office of Food Policy works to advance the City’s mission to increase food security, promote access to and consumption of healthy foods, and support economic opportunity and environmental sustainability in the food system. Ms. MacKenzie drives the action to advance Food Forward NYC, the City's first-ever 10-year food policy plan, that lays out a comprehensive policy framework to reach a more equitable, sustainable, and healthy food system by 2031.
A recognized thought leader with over two decades of experience fighting for food security and broader anti-poverty solutions in New York City and nationally, Ms. MacKenzie will address the topic, Securing a Healthier and Sustainable Food Future through Public-Private Sector Partnerships. Summit attendees will learn about opportunities to create lasting social and economic impact in our food system through partnerships with the Office of Food Policy and advocates drawn from nonprofit and community organizations, academic institutions, and private industry.
She joins an exceptional list of 20+ speakers from government, the food industry, academia, the investment community, and the startup world that will be driving the conversation during a full day of discussion, networking, and discovery at the summit centered on creating a healthier, secure, and sustainable food future. Confirmed speakers for the summit include
- Justin Honaman, Head, Worldwide Food and Beverage, Amazon
- Phil Demokritou, Ph.D., Founding Director, Harvard Center for Nanotechnology and Nanotoxicology
- Eric Beringause, CEO, Winland Foods
- Martin Slayne, Ph.D., VP Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, Ingredion
- Jonathan Deutsch, Ph.D., Head of Food Innovation Lab, Drexel University
- Tim McCollum, Founder and CEO, Beyond Good
- Alon Chen, Founder and CEO, Tastewise
- Patricia “Trish” Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder, Every Body Eat
- Anne Greven, Finance Leader, former Global Head of Food & Agribusiness Innovation, Rabobank
- Stu Strumwasser, Managing Director, Green Circle Partners
Interested parties can register here to join the conversation while seats last. There are also limited opportunities for mission-aligned food companies and innovators to participate in the summit. Sponsorship and partnership requests could be directed to team@foodnicher.com.
