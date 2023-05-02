Dr JumpRope (a 5 time cancer survivor and both hips replaced)attempts to set a Guinness world record on the Peloton bike
Never quit just keep taking one pedal at a time!”BOWIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday May 23, 2023, Dr. Jump Rope (Kenneth Strachan, CPA) will set a Guinness World Record to be the first individual to ride a Peloton bike the maximum 100 miles at the maximum resistance of 100. It is titled “Max Max 100 Peloton ride”. The event will take place at Woodmore Country Club in Mitchellville, Maryland.
What makes this so unique and special is Dr. Jump Rope is a 5-time cancer survivor. He wrote a book titled “The Victor” and it talks about one man’s journey living with prostate cancer.
God has preserved Dr. J to be a living testament that anything is possible if you believe and use your God-given talents. He has and continues not to dwell on his past but to embrace the new chapters of his life.
What makes this feat so demanding is that he will rarely hold on to the handlebars and do most of the miles seated. It should take no more than 6 hours.
By the way, Dr. Jump Rope just celebrated his 63rd birthday and was remarried a week ago on 3/23/23.
For more information call Kenneth Strachan @ 301-502-3767; drjumprope@gmail.com
