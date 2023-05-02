Virtual Cards Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2031

The Growing Virtual Cards Market: Trends and Insights | At a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtual cards market was estimated at $281.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.89 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global market virtual cards market is analyzed across end user, product type, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Competitive Landscape-

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the virtual cards market such as American Express, BTRS Holdings Inc. dba Billtrust, Bento Technologies Inc., Citigroup Inc., Capital One, DBS Bank Ltd., ePayService, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Marqeta, Inc., Revolut Ltd., Stripe, Inc., State Bank of India, Standard Chartered Bank, Wise Payments Limited, and WEX Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the virtual cards industry.

Based on end user, the business segment contributed to around three-fourths of the global virtual cards market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The individuals segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 23.1% throughout the forecast period.

The report also covers their tactical developments, such as product launches, acquisitions & mergers, new collaborations, joint alliances, research & development, investments, and regional development of significant companies in the industry at a global and regional level.

Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-

The global virtual cards market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).

The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the virtual cards market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing virtual cards market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global virtual cards market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global virtual cards market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Virtual Cards Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

End User

Businesses

Individuals

Product Type

B2B Virtual Card

B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

B2C POS Virtual Cards

Industry Vertical

Media and Entertainment

Hospitality

Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Advertising

Education

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Bento Technologies Inc., American Express, Billtrust (BTRS Holdings Inc.), Citigroup Inc., Capital One, DBS Bank Ltd, ePayService, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Marqeta, Inc., Revolut Ltd, Stripe, Inc., State Bank of India, Standard Chartered Bank, Wise Payments Limited, WEX Inc.

