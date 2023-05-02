Dr.Khan launches new podcast The Silent Danger of Breast Implant Illness: Symptoms, Risks, and Treatment Options
In this episode, Dr.Kahn discusses the silent danger of Breast Implant Illness and provides treatment options for patients.
In 1992 silicone implants were banned due to silicone toxicity. If you look at pathology history is repeating itself.”NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shaher Khan LAUNCHES his new podcast episode, The Silent Danger of Breast Implant Illness: Symptoms, Risks, and Treatment Options. In this episode, Dr.Kahn discusses the silent danger of Breast Implant Illness and provides treatment options for patients.
Breast Implant Illness is a constellation of signs and symptoms that the patients suffer as a direct result of the silicone toxicity. The silicone leeches from both silicone implants and certainly saline implants and then basically touches all aspects of the human body, all the different organ systems. Patients suffering from Breast Implant Illness can have a wide range of symptoms including fatigue, neck and back pain, vision problems, joint issues, cardiac issues, blood pressure issues, GI disturbances, autoimmune issues and endocrine issues.
Oftentimes patients will start off by going to their primary care physician with these symptoms and complaints to undergo testing and panels which will rule out Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus, Diabetes, and Thyroid problems, but still have the same symptoms. Essentially this is a diagnosis of exclusion and all fingers will point to Breast Implant Illness, but ultimately there is no way to tell until the breast implant is removed. The goal of the explant surgery is to not only get the entire implant, but also the inflamed tissue that is around the capsule to which there is leaching of silicone off of the rib and/or above the muscle and all associated inflamed tissue. The FDA has dictated that during the postoperative period, you have well over 90% of the patients stating they have reclaimed their good health and they are back to feeling better, healthier, and more energetic.
One hurdle is to find a surgeon willing to not only listen to the patient, but correct the underlying cause to the problem. Do your research on the practice, on the doctor, listen to patient reviews, and read articles. The FDA and breast implant manufacturers both have significant research and data in regards to Breast Implant Illness.
Recovery time depends on each patient and their lifestyle, but can range from three to ten weeks. Three weeks is a good time frame for an individual that is going back to work at a sedentary job, but the ten weeks will be more in line with an occupation that has a lot of heavy lifting such as an ICU nurse.
About Dr. Sharer Khan: Dr. Shaher Khan is well-respected by patients and medical professional alike. He believes that patient education and realistic expectation are key to the success of any surgical procedure. He utilizes his YouTube channel Executive Plastic Surgery to educate patients and fellow physicians alike. Dr. Khan will take the time to get to know you, to understand your goals and to provide you with information and options to allow you to make the best decision regarding your surgery. After completing his General Surgery residency, Dr. Khan dedicated another three years in fellowship training for Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery at the highly ranked Detroit Medical Center.
