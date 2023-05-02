Velvet Taco Announces First Ever Casino Restaurant with Choctaw Casino & Resort at the District Food Hall
Out-of-the-Box Taco Brand to Bring Unique Tacos to Durant, Oklahoma
We are honored to partner with the folks of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma...we’re thrilled to explore more partnerships like this in the future.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Velvet Taco announces their first casino restaurant partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort inside of the District Food Hall in Durant, Oklahoma. Velvet Taco first brought their diverse, globally inspired tacos to the city of Dallas, TX in 2011. Since then, the brand has continued to break taco barriers with their trendy, scratch made tacos and nearly 40 locations across the U.S. This outpost joins two other Oklahoma restaurants in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
— Clay Dover, Velvet Taco CEO and Taco Maker
The partnership between Velvet Taco and Choctaw Casino & Resort will bring Durant, OK’s up-and-coming food hall, the District Food Hall, their very own Velvet Taco. The restaurant will serve the complete Velvet Taco menu, including the popular Spicy Tikka Chicken and Korean Fried Rice tacos, along with alcoholic beverages such as their Kick Ass margaritas, Palomas, and beer.
“We are honored to partner with the folks of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma,” says Clay Dover, President, CEO and taco maker. “The opportunity to expand, and to break into the casino arena, is exciting for our brand and we’re thrilled to explore more partnerships like this in the future.”
Velvet Taco’s momentum for continued growth at the start of 2023 has been strong since the three Dallas Fort Worth openings. With four restaurant openings (Deep Ellum, Rockwall, Grapevine, Frisco) in their home state of Texas in just four months, Velvet Taco’s growth runway is showing no signs of stopping. The rest of 2023 has several restaurants planned to open in Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, with the food hall in Durant planned for Fall 2023.
The District Food Hall at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is scheduled to open September 2023. For more information about dining options at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, please visit Eat & Drink - Choctaw Casinos.
About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.
Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 16 restaurants, 20 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the 30-camper KOA Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.
About Velvet Taco
Founded in 2011, the Dallas, Texas-based restaurant brand set out to elevate the taco through globally inspired recipes and the freshest ingredients. The acclaimed restaurant provides a broad sampling of international tastes and inventive combinations, delivering flavors that are as memorable as they are delicious. In addition to dozens of local and national accolades, in 2016, Velvet Taco was awarded Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot Concept” and in 2020 they were named Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters Award winner in the category of Best Limited Time Offer for their Weekly Taco Feature. Velvet Taco has almost 40 locations in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. For more information, including a complete menu, visit velvettaco.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram @VelvetTaco.
