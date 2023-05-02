Florida’s Sinai Residences Celebrates Dedication of Rachel and Max Javit Medical Building at Ben-Gurion University
The state-of-the-art building will be a magnet for attracting Israel’s best and brightest medical students and healthcare professionals to receive trainingBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community (CCRC), on Monday hosted a ceremony to celebrate the dedication of the Rachel and Max Javit Medical Simulation and Classroom Building at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU).
Rachel is a Sinai Residences resident. Her husband, Max, passed away in 2019. Their transformative gift is enabling BGU to dramatically expand its impact on healthcare training, education and research. With the support of the Javits, the state-of-the-art building will be a magnet for attracting Israel’s best and brightest medical students and healthcare professionals to receive their training at BGU.
The Javits are longtime friends of BGU. In 2013, they supported the development of BGUSAT, a custom-design pico-satellite that is enabling BGU scientists to expand Israel’s space research and homeland security capabilities. Rachel, a native Israeli, and Max, born and raised in Brooklyn, met at an Israel Independence Day celebration in Michigan when Max was completing his dissertation in psychiatric social work and Rachel was in the U.S. visiting an aunt. They were happily married for 64 years until Max’s passing.
Featured attendees at Monday’s ceremony included Rachel Javit, her son Daniel Javit and daughter Sharona Javit; BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz; BGU VP for Public Affairs and Resource Development Jeff Kaye; Americans for Ben-Gurion University CEO Doug Seserman; and Sinai Residences CEO and President Rachel Blumberg.
“For the Javits, supporting Israel has always been front and center among their charitable endeavors, and we are both gratified and humbled that Ben-Gurion University has assumed such a prominent role in the context of that support,” said Prof. Chamovitz. “Their gift to the University will help ensure that Israeli society benefits from the highest caliber of healthcare professionals for years and generations to come.”
“It was highly meaningful to witness the Sinai Residences community discover the innovative spirit of Ben-Gurion University,” Seserman said. “We convey our deepest appreciation to Rachel Javit and to Max, of blessed memory, for their transformative gift.”
Blumberg said, “We were overjoyed to welcome Ben-Gurion University’s president and vice president for Public Affairs and Resource Development all the way from Israel, as well as Americans for Ben-Gurion University’s CEO, to honor our residents Rachel and Max Javit, of blessed memory. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event, not only for the Javit family, but for all of us here at Sinai Residences.”
A plaque at the Rachel and Max Javit Medical Simulation and Classroom Building notes Rachel’s quote from a 2014 issue of Impact magazine, in which she stated, “When Israel succeeds, all Jews walk taller and prouder around the world. There’s a symbiotic relationship between Israel and the Diaspora. And we should work together.” The plaque adds that the Javits “set a personal example of love for Israel and the Jewish people that they are passing on to their children Sharona, Daniel and Debra, and their grandchildren Samuel and Isabel.”
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.
About Americans for Ben-Gurion University
By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev, but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. David Ben-Gurion envisioned that Israel’s future would be forged in the Negev. The cutting-edge research carried out at Ben-Gurion University drives that vision by sustaining a desert Silicon Valley, with the “Stanford of the Negev” at its center. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU’s remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev desert.
About Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev embraces the endless potential we have as individuals and as a commonality to adapt and to thrive in changing environments. Inspired by our location in the desert, we aim to discover, to create, and to develop solutions to dynamic challenges, to pose questions that have yet to be asked, and to push beyond the boundaries of the commonly accepted and possible.
We are proud to be a central force for inclusion, diversity and innovation in Israel, and we strive to extend the Negev’s potential and our entrepreneurial spirit throughout the world. For example, the multi-disciplinary School for Sustainability and Climate Change at BGU leverages over 50 years of expertise on living and thriving in the desert into scalable solutions for people everywhere.
BGU at a glance
20,000 students | 800 senior faculty | 3 campuses | 6 faculties: humanities & social sciences, health sciences, engineering sciences, natural sciences, business & management, and desert research.
