AI in Insurance Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 | At a CAGR of 32.56% from 2022 to 2031.
AI in Insurance Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 | At a CAGR of 32.56% from 2022 to 2031.
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End-user (Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance), by Application (Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis, Customer Profiling and Segmentation, Product and Policy Design, Underwriting and Claims Assessment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global AI in insurance industry generated $2.74 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $45.74 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Report Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11980
AI (Artificial Intelligence) helps insurance companies by reducing repeatable tasks from operational teams and in performing more complex actions. Furthermore, it helps in optimizing the services that insurers provide to customers, brokers, and other external third parties, on the basis of their relationships, preferences, and past interactions.
The key players that operate in the AI in insurance market are Applied Systems, Cape Analytics, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Quantemplate, Salesforce, Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Shift Technology, SimpleFinance, Slice Insurance Technologies, Vertafore, Inc, Zego, and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ai in insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ai in insurance market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the ai in insurance market outlook segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global ai in insurance market opportunity.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ai in insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and ai in insurance market forecast strategies.
Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11980
AI in Insurance Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
Offering
Hardware
Software
Service
Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud
Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Computer Vision
Others
Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
End-user
Life and Health Insurance
Property and Casualty Insurance
Application
Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis
Customer Profiling and Segmentation
Product and Policy Design
Underwriting and Claims Assessment
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players Applied Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Quantemplate, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Shift Technology, SimpleFinance, Slice Insurance Technologies, Vertafore, Inc., Zego
More Reports:
Financial Consulting Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-consulting-software-market-A17212
Accounting & Budgeting Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/accounting-&-budgeting-software-market-A17180
Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-wealth-management-market-A15891
Asia-Pacific Usage based Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-usage-based-insurance-market-A15889
Identity Theft Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/identity-theft-insurance-market-A11987
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-process-automation-rpa-in-financial-services-market-A06933
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn