AI in Insurance Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 | At a CAGR of 32.56% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End-user (Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance), by Application (Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis, Customer Profiling and Segmentation, Product and Policy Design, Underwriting and Claims Assessment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global AI in insurance industry generated $2.74 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $45.74 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) helps insurance companies by reducing repeatable tasks from operational teams and in performing more complex actions. Furthermore, it helps in optimizing the services that insurers provide to customers, brokers, and other external third parties, on the basis of their relationships, preferences, and past interactions.

The key players that operate in the AI in insurance market are Applied Systems, Cape Analytics, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Quantemplate, Salesforce, Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Shift Technology, SimpleFinance, Slice Insurance Technologies, Vertafore, Inc, Zego, and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ai in insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ai in insurance market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ai in insurance market outlook segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global ai in insurance market opportunity.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ai in insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and ai in insurance market forecast strategies.

AI in Insurance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-user

Life and Health Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

Application

Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis

Customer Profiling and Segmentation

Product and Policy Design

Underwriting and Claims Assessment

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Applied Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Quantemplate, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Shift Technology, SimpleFinance, Slice Insurance Technologies, Vertafore, Inc., Zego

