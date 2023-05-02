According to analysis by Emergen Research, The 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 75.55 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rising government focus to develop smart cities.

Market Size – USD 1.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.1%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report pays special attention to the key elements of the 5G Infrastructure market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth.

The high cost of implementing 5G infrastructure is expected to hamper growth of the global 5G infrastructure market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 62.1%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Increasing implementation of 5G radio access network is driving revenue growth of the hardware segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the sub-6 GHz segment is expected to lead among the other spectrum segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to rising usage of sub-6 GHz signals for developing smart cities.

Increasing deployment of non-standalone architecture to integrate 5G infrastructure with existing LTE infrastructure is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the non-standalone segment in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the enterprise segment is expected to lead among the other end-use segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for higher bandwidth for virtual meetings.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Hardware

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul & Transport

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave

Sub-6 GHz

High Band

Mid Band

Low Band

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone

Non-standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Enterprise

Defense

Residential

Government

Energy & Power

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target 5G Infrastructure market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the 5G Infrastructure market? What is the anticipated market valuation of 5G Infrastructure industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the 5G Infrastructure market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the 5G Infrastructure industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

