Salon Chairs Market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% at an estimated revenue of $22.5 Billion by forecast year | 2031

allied market research report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Salon Chairs Market," The salon chairs market size was valued at $12.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14926

Personal appearance has been gaining considerable attention among individuals. People are increasingly preferring to visit salon shops. Thus, rise in expenditure on personal grooming and increase in number of salon shops are largely influencing to generate demand for salon equipment including chair, hair Straighteners, Curler, Stylers, scissors, clippers & trimmers and others. The first thing that draws someone's attention is their outer appearance. As a result, maintaining their appearance at all times is crucial. Herein lies the responsibility of a beauty therapist, who performs different beauty procedures on a person to enhance their overall appearance. These procedures include dressing up appropriately, applying the necessary makeup, caring for their skin, and maintaining their haircut. In addition, the therapist offers clients health services like massage-infused manicures and pedicures, as well as guidance on aftercare. Thus, visiting salon shops is one of the routines among individuals, which in turn supports the market growth.

The market for salon chairs has grown owing to increased popularity for ergonomic salon chairs, which are quite popular in developed countries like the U.S., Japan, and the UK. As ergonomic salon chairs can assist customers in avoiding actions and postures that could lead to health issues. A job and its tools should be designed ergonomically to match the needs of the customer’s body. Workplace ergonomics can improve comfort and reduce the risk of hand, wrist, shoulder, neck, back, foot, and leg injuries. Additionally, because of the equipment's ergonomics, those with limited mobility can be accommodated and given the same level of service. Our TA23 electric actuator, which has a load capability of 10,000 N in push, is especially well suited for lifting chairs and shampoo trays. It's quiet and small enough to seamlessly fit into hairdressers' furniture, allowing for quick and secure equipment adjustments.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bd0100cdafb3863bd9fd4bb0753266a5

According to the salon chairs market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of mechanism, salon shops, distribution channel and region. By mechanism, the salon chairs market is bifurcated into electric and hydraulic. By salon shop, the market is segmented into hybrid salons, hair salon, facial & skin care salon and others. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further divided into specialty retail stores, e-commerce and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to the salon chairs market trends, the hydraulic segment has gained the highest share in the global salon chairs market. They do not need power, but the stylist must put in some effort to manually pump it. They are less expensive as compared to electric salon chairs. Economic salon shops and personal and beauty care service providers can afford it very easily. Thus, hydraulic salon chair gained highest share in the global salon chairs market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of salon shop, the hair salon segment dominated the global salon chairs market and is expected to retain its dominance during the salon chairs market forecast period. The hair salon is the most common kind of beauty salon. They provide hair styling, coloring, and cutting services. Blowout procedures, perms, braiding, chemical treatments, weave installations, and many other services are also widely available in hair salons. Additionally, stores that specialize in hair braiding fall under the category of hair salons.. Expansions of hair salon shops and the increase in number of hair salon shops are likely to generate demand for salon chairs during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the indirect sales segment is projected to dominate the market accounting for 60.5% share growing at significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. Hypermarkets/supermarket, specialty stores, distributors/wholesalers and online retail stores are some of the indirect sales channels being considered in the market analysis. Global awareness of beauty brands and trends is being fueled by the digital and e-commerce revolution. With the help of modern distribution methods, a young Indian has access to brands all over the world.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14926

According to the salon chairs market opportunities by region, North America has been gaining significant share in salon chairs market is expected grow at CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. North America has the biggest market for hair grooming services. Most North Americans like to experiment with their hairstyles. North Americans frequently experiment with various colors, hairstyles, and hair treatments in order to stay up to date with fashion trends and maintain the health of their hair.

The key leading players operating in salon chairs industry include HBA Salon Equipment Pty Ltd., Salon Ambience, DIR Group, Foshan Yoocell Furniture Co. Ltd., Collions Manufacturing Co., SSIZ International Pvt. Ltd., Maletti S.p.A., GAMMA & BROSS S.p.A., Pietranera S.r.l., Takara Belmont Corporation, Keller International, LLC, LCL Beauty Inc., Buy-Rite Salon & Spa Equipment, Marc Salon & Beauty Equipments Private Limited and EarthLite, LLC.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of mechanism, the hydraulic segment dominated the salon chair industry in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By salon shop, the hybrid segment led the global salon chairs market demand in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of on distribution channel, the indirect sales segment witnessing highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest salon chairs market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.

