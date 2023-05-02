Best Selling Value’s Aligned Investing Book—'Activate Your Money' Available in Paperback at Barnes & Noble
Renowned business executive and author Janine Firpo announces new retail distribution deal following growth of her non-profit—Invest for Better
Having ‘Activate Your Money’ now available in paperback makes the information more accessible to a wider audience of readers and future values-aligned investors.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Values-aligned investing expert and entrepreneur, Janine Firpo, is proud to announce her best-selling debut book, “Activate Your Money - Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World,” is available for purchase in paperback in-store and online through Barnes & Noble in addition to most other retailers and online stores following a successful year of progress with Invest for Better, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established with Firpo’s business partner Ellen Remmer.
— Author Janine Firpo
The non-profit, Invest for Better, gives women the confidence, skills, and encouragement they need to take control of their assets and use them to influence things they care about through; peer-led investing circles, a trusted investing community, and a practical values-aligned investing curriculum taken from the best-selling book. The book was ranked as an Amazon best-seller in several categories including: economics, business finance, and investment portfolio management.
Invest for Better is a reflection of the curriculum and teachings of “Activate Your Money - Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World.” Its history is rooted in the personal financial journeys of its co-founders—both Remmer and Firpo experienced challenges in transforming their own investment portfolios to align with their values and wanted to make the process easier and more joyful for others. The organization has had significant growth since its inception in 2019.
Invest for Better's impact and accomplishments include:
- Invest for Better has engaged a diverse group of over 1000 women in over 100 Invest for Better Circles and deep dive courses and reached thousands more through public speaking events, podcasts, training, and other media.
- They have trained over 150 phenomenal women to serve as Invest for Better Circle Leaders, equipping them with easy-to-implement curricula and leadership skills.
- Over 90% of members have taken concrete steps in the course of their Circle experience, and over 50% have moved money into investments within 6 months.
- 93% of surveyed Circle Members were somewhat or very likely to recommend involvement in a Circle to others.
“I’m so honored to see ‘Activate Your Money’ have such great traction in its introductory year, and it was so exciting to see the movement we hoped to inspire be activated and actualized through the establishment of our non-profit, Invest for Better, that educates and forwards the vision of values-aligned investing,” Firpo said. “Having ‘Activate Your Money’ now available in paperback makes the information more accessible to a wider audience of readers and future values-aligned investors.”
To learn more about Invest for Better please visit https://investforbetter.org/.
“Activate Your Money” can be purchased in paperback at most Barnes & Noble stores and online at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/activate-your-money-janine-firpo/1138260333?ean=9781394171347.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn