Georgia Child Care Association to Celebrate National Provider Appreciation Day with GCCA Provider of the Year Award
The organization is also proudly announcing a Proclamation by Governor Brian Kemp that honors Georgia’s early childhood educators
Georgia has over 4,200 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children and the GCCA Provider of the Year award is one of the ways we are able recognize those that are best-in-class."ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501c6 serving as a voice of Georgia's licensed child care providers, is excited to announce it will celebrate National Provider Appreciation Day on May 12 with the inaugural GCCA Provider of the Year award. The organization is also proudly announcing a Proclamation by Governor Brian Kemp that honors Georgia's early childhood educators that will be presented on May 12.
— GCCA CEO Ellen Reynolds
The GCCA Provider of the Year award will be given to a top early childhood education teacher or director who reflects high quality, affordable and accessible child care in the licensed early learning childcare industry. In addition, GCCA and Governor Brian Kemp will proclaim Early Childhood Education Provider Appreciation Day in Georgia – a tradition for many years to come that urges citizens to recognize and thank Child Care Teachers and Providers for their important work.
“Georgia Child Care Association is proud to celebrate our state’s top licensed providers of quality, affordable and accessible child care,” GCCA CEO Ellen Reynolds said. “Georgia has over 4,200 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children and the GCCA Provider of the Year award is one of the ways we are able recognize those that are best-in-class.”
- Recipients of the GCCA Provider of the Year must meet the following criteria:
- Provide quality, affordable and accessible child care for parents.
- Ensure administrators and teachers have a thorough understanding of the state’s licensing requirements and provide meaningful training to improve quality.
Foster safe environments for children to learn, play and grow.
To nominate an individual or organization for the GCCA Provider of the Year award, please send the nomination form to ellen@georgiachildcare.org. To receive a copy of the proclamation please contact phudson@rhythmcommunications.com.
For more information, please visit https://www.georgiachildcare.org
ABOUT
Founded in 1977, the Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) is a 501c6 non-profit membership organization serving as the voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers within the halls of government and within the broader community of early learning professionals. GCCA is the ONLY voice representing the unique business interests of licensed center owners, operators, and administrators.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
