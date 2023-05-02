Young Author Emily Mains Shares a Message of Hope for Foster Children with Debut Book, "Arlo Helps A Friend"
Emily Mains has released the children's book "Arlo Helps A Friend" for foster children, with positive messages that help children find joy in their struggles.
Not only an important book for children in the foster care system but also for all kinds of children who are trying to understand diversity in a world where we are surrounded by foster children.”LUTZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily Mains' debut book, "Arlo Helps A Friend", is a must-read for children and families navigating the challenges of foster care. This beautifully illustrated picture book tells the story of Arlo, a lovable and kind-hearted creature, who helps his new friend, Lucia, find joy and hope in the midst of difficult circumstances.
This heartwarming tale addresses themes that are rarely touched upon in children's books, helping foster children feel seen, understood, and valued. Through her writing, Emily Mains portrays these complex topics in a hopeful and positive light, empowering young readers to find hope and joy despite the challenges they may face.
Arlo, who was adopted through foster care himself, is a lovable, fluffy, blue and yellow creature, who meets a new friend named Lucia on the school playground. Lucia is having a difficult time adjusting to her new foster home and doesn't feel like playing. With Arlo's help, Lucia finds comfort and support and is able to rediscover the joy of playing with friends. Emily Mains' writing style is both engaging and easy to understand, making it an ideal read for children of all ages.
Parents and caregivers will appreciate the value of "Arlo Helps A Friend", as it offers a positive and uplifting message that can be used to support children in foster care. Arlo Helps A Friend is available now on the Barnes & Noble website, Amazon, and Xulon Press' online bookstore. Emily Mains' dream of creating a book about foster care with Arlo has finally come to fruition, and she is excited to share her message of hope and positivity with a new generation of readers.
About the Author: Emily Mains is a self-taught artist and writer who has been passionate about creating wholesome stories since fifth grade. With a big heart for children in foster care, Emily has used her talent to create a book that can help children see that being in foster care isn't their fault. When she's not writing, she enjoys drawing and spending time with her family in Florida.
